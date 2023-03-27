3 recruits that could commit to Michigan State football soon

Michigan State football is off to a somewhat slow start to its 2024 recruiting class, only have securing two commitments to this point. Compared to recent years, this number is down, but that isn’t something to be totally worried about just yet.

Recruiting is sure to pick up in the near future, with the spring game approaching and several key visitor weekends happening in the coming weeks.

There are several prospects who are high on the Spartans that could pull the trigger on a commitment with one more good visit to East Lansing.

Let’s take a look at three prospects who could commit to MSU soon:

4-star TE Dylan Mesman

The 4-star tight end from Saline is someone who could be a member of MSU’s 2024 class sooner rather than later. Ted Gilmore has done a great job building a relationship with the in-state tight end.

3-star IOL Andrew (AJ) Dennis

Dennis is a Mt. Pleasant native that was in search of an MSU offer. After a strong camp performance, Coach Kapilovic rewarded him with an offer. Dennis is high on the Spartans and it appears the Spartans may be reciprocating that interest.

4-star DL Xadavien Sims

At one time, it was thought that Sims was a strong lean to Michigan State. Now, with the departures of Brandon Jordan and Marco Coleman, new DL coach Diron Reynolds has some ground to make up. I still believe Reynolds can win this recruitment with a couple of strong performances while bringing Sims back to campus.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire