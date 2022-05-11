3 reasons why signing RB Mike Davis was a smart move by Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday announced that they signed former Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis to a one-year deal. The addition of a veteran in the backfield is a smart move by the team who saw three key players at the position go down with season-ending injuries right before 2021 began.

Davis, 29, has played on five different teams during his first seven years in the NFL, including stops with the San Fransisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers as well as Atlanta. He can be an asset in multiple different areas for the Baltimore offense, both as a runner and as a receiver.

Below we look at three reasons why Davis joining the Ravens was a great move.

Solid veteran depth

With Dobbins, Edwards and Hill all going down shortly before the 2021 season, Baltimore had to turn to veterans such as Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell. The trio struggled overall, and it feels like the Ravens brought in Davis to provide quality veteran depth at the position while players such as Dobbins and Edwards continue their recoveries. The former Falcon should provide more production at the position than Baltimore’s veteran options last year, which will help regardless of how big of a role Davis has.

Good backup option

If Dobbins and Edwards aren’t available when the season begins, Davis would most likely become the lead-back for the Ravens, or at least have a very big role in a timeshare. However, if the two return sooner than later, Davis would be third or fourth on the depth chart, which is great value. Davis spent last season with the Falcons in a limited role behind running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who become one of Atlanta’s biggest weapons on offense. Davis can still provide much production in Baltimore, even as a backup.

Proven production

While Davis struggled a bit in Atlanta last season to the tune of 3.6 yards per carry, the veteran has shown the ability to be versatile on the field whether he’s running with the football or catching passes out of the backfield. In his seven NFL seasons, Davis has accumulated over 2,000 yards rushing as well as over 1,000 yards receiving, proving that he can be a very productive player.

