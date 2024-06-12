3 reasons why the Oklahoma Sooners will win big in 2024

The Oklahoma Sooners have a better idea of what the 2024 season will look like with the SEC release of game times yesterday. But how they and the Texas Longhorns will fare in their first year in the SEC is anyone’s guess.

Texas made the playoffs last season, and the Sooners are one of the winningest programs over the last 25 years. Brent Venables was brought in to prepare Oklahoma for its move.

His experience with the Clemson Tigers certainly informs Venables about what it takes to be successful in their new conference home. Each of his first three offseasons has been about getting Oklahoma “SEC Ready.”

At the same time, the Sooners provide a new challenge for Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and LSU. OU is considered a blue-blood for a reason. With seven national titles and 50 conference championships, the Sooners will be a contender in the SEC. Can they do it in year one? That’s the question everyone’s asking. But here are three reasons why OU will win big in 2024 and make the College Football Playoff.

1. Defense Wins Championships

We’ll see if the Sooners will have a chance to hang a banner in 2024, but the defense will be a big reason they’ll contend in the SEC and for a playoff spot.

Oklahoma has a lot of experience and a number of blue-chip talents who have been developing the program since Venables’ arrival and are primed for a breakout.

Up the middle of the defense should be the strength for the Sooners, and it’s been a minute since we’ve said that. Damonic Williams and Da'Jon Terry lead a defensive tackle group that will be really good this season.

Danny Stutsman is arguably the most important player on the team, but certainly the defense. His leadership and playmaking has been critical for the defense over the last two seasons. He had 104 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and three sacks last year to lead the Sooners defensive improvement. Stutsman could have gone to the NFL and been a top-100 pick. Getting his experience and talent back for a young linebacker room will help take the defense to the next level.

The linebacker position might be the deepest on the team, with several four-star talents ready to take the leap this year. Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis, Jaren Kanak, Lewis Carter, Samuel Omosigho, and Phil Picciotti will all be competing for snaps alongside Stutsman and projected cheetah Dasan McCullough.

Though they don’t have the same numbers as the linebacker position, safety is equally deep. Billy Bowman, Robert Spears-Jennings, and Peyton Bowen are a dynamic group at the back end that will make a ton of plays for the Sooners this fall.

The Sooners’ defense improved by nearly a touchdown per game in 2023, jumping from the No. 99 scoring defense to No. 49 in just a year’s time.

Brent Venables and his staff have not only done a really good job recruiting talent to play for the Sooners’ defense, but they’ve also done a fantastic job in retaining their own players. Oklahoma didn’t lose a defender who had played significant snaps for them. Instead, they were able to keep Stutsman and Bowman from entering the draft and added talent to the depth chart.

The defense should continue to ascend in 2024.

2. Offensive Line Comes Together

You can’t discount the turnover the Oklahoma Sooners are facing along the offensive line. Every team experiences turnover, but it’s rare to see a team lose the five guys up front that started most of the season. But that’s what Oklahoma and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh are up against.

Cayden Green left for Missouri in the transfer portal. He was a coveted player after a freshman All-American season at left guard. Walter Rouse, Andrew Raym, McKade Mettauer, and Tyler Guyton are on NFL rosters preparing for their first training camp.

You can’t overlook Oklahoma’s losses up front, but with Bedenbaugh’s track record, there’s reason for optimism.

No school features more offensive linemen on NFL rosters at the moment than the Oklahoma Sooners, with 14.

Bedenbaugh and the Sooners staff have shown a proclivity for finding transfer portal offensive linemen and making it work with Oklahoma’s homegrown talent. They’ll do it again this year.

Oklahoma has blue-chip offensive linemen Jacob Sexton, Jake Taylor, Heath Ozaeta, and Joshua Bates who have been in the program for multiple years at this point. They also added highly-regarded offensive line talents in Eddy Pierre-Louis and Eugene Brooks, who could compete for time inside this summer.

But it’s the transfer portal acquisitions that will tell the tale of the 2024 season. Oklahoma brought in Michael Tarquin, Febechi Nwaiwu, Branson Hickman, Spencer Brown and Geirean Hatchett via the portal. Tarquin, Nwaiwu, Hickman, and Brown have a ton of experience and along with Oklahoma’s young offensive linemen will compete for starting roles on Bedenbaugh’s offensive line.

It feels like it’s been a regular occurrence over the last several years where we wonder how the offensive line comes together and each season, it does. There’s little reason to believe that the guys at the point of attack won’t be ready to protect Jackson Arnold and pave roads for Gavin Sawchuk

3. Jackson Arnold is an Upgrade at Quarterback

Dillon Gabriel was really good for the Oklahoma Sooners. In just two seasons with the Sooners, Gabriel was one of the most prolific passers in school history, finishing No. 6 in passing yards at Oklahoma.

As good as he was, Gabriel was limited in his downfield passing ability. He was good at times, but often missed opportunities to cash in on deep throws to wide open receivers. But he was instrumental in Oklahoma’s 10-win season and an incredible leader during Oklahoma’s transition from Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables.

He’ll be remembered fondly, but that won’t stop Sooners faithful from champing at the bit to see Jackson Arnold at the helm for a full season.

Arnold, a former five-star prospect, Elite 11 winner, and Gatorade National Player of the Year recipient has all the tools to be an elite player for the Oklahoma Sooners. He’s got great arm strength, accuracy, and mobility to keep the Sooners offense scoring at a high rate.

We’ve seen the ability on display in the Alamo Bowl and in the spring game. He showed off his big-time arm and mobility in both. Now it’s simply about getting the experience on a week-to-week basis to be prepared for the big-time matchups and environments he’ll face in the SEC.

Road trips to Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri, and LSU, in addition to the Red River Showdown, will be unlike anything Arnold has ever played in. But with four home games to start the season, he should have the offense humming before the Sooners hit the road to face the Auburn Tigers.

Jackson Arnold’s performance won’t make or break the Oklahoma Sooners season because it’s a talented group with a lot of depth across the board, but for the Sooners to contend in the SEC and for a College Football Playoff berth, Arnold will have to be good. And with what I’ve seen in his limited playing time, the Oklahoma Sooners have a good one leading them into 2024.

