3 reasons why the Eagles should move Kelee Ringo to safety in 2023

The Eagles entire seven man 2023 NFL draft class is now all signed and ready for camp after Kelee Ringo agreed to a four year deal.

A talented cornerback that should transition to safety, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound Ringo started 27 of the 30 games played at Georgia as the Bulldogs won back-to-back National Championships.

Ringo recorded 76 total tackles (63 solo), 19 passes defensed, and four interceptions for one of the nation’s top defenses, earning All-SEC honors in back-to-back seasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ringo was the third player from Georgia (joining defensive tackle Jalen Carter and edge player Nolan Smith) taken by the Eagles in the 2023 draft and the fifth defender (defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean in 2021) selected by the Eagles in the last two years.

With training camp just four days away, we’ve provided three critical reasons for Ringo switching positions to the safety or STAR role for Sean Desai.

Ringo could be the 'STAR'

The “Star” has more autonomy to move than a traditional nickel player would, in part because of the defensive plan and mostly because Ringo would not be a traditional nickel.

Advertisement

A unique role used at Baylor when Jalen Pitre flourished, along with Derwin James and Jalen Ramsey during his tenure with the Rams.

In the 4-2-5, the ‘Star’ is a hybrid safety type that could play outside linebacker in most 4-3 schemes.

If 80 percent of the NFL plays the 11 personnel with a slot receiver, you must have the talented defensive personnel to combat such a quarry.

For Philadelphia, that role could go to the fourth-round pick.

Ringo could be utilized as a Swiss Army Knife who can play in the box, slot, and deep safety position.

Employing Ringo as the ‘STAR’ alongside Nakobe Dean or Nicholas Morrow could allow Philadelphia to add athleticism and versatility to the defense.

Ringo will be an upgrade at the Nickel

Avonte Maddox played 457 snaps (41%) in the slot last season, while Josiah Scott saw 388 snaps (35%) in relief of Maddox.

Advertisement

Scott struggled at times in relief of an injured Maddox last season and new defensive coordinator Sean Desai could flourish in a scenario in which three safeties are on the field with one of them essentially playing the linebacker role next to Nakobe Dean.

If Sydney Brown can’t fill that role, Ringo could develop in a Malcolm Jenkins style role that allows the former Georgia star to neutralize tight ends as well.

Ringo could make Terrell Edmunds the odd man out

Signed on a one-year deal in free agency, Edmunds is a traditional box safety who lined up near the line of scrimmage (either in the box or in the slot) for 65.9% of his 886 defensive snaps for the Steelers last season.

Advertisement

That scenario could put pressure on Reed Blankenship, and Sydney Jones to flourish at the deep safety spot.

By switching Ringo’s position, Sydney Brown could assume the box safety roll, while Ringo learns to blend his athletic abilities with the nuances of the safety position alongside Reed Blankenship.

Final analysis

An athletic marvel, Ringo could develop into an elite hybrid defender thanks to his size, strength, and speed combination.

Ringo measured in at 6’2″ and 207 pounds at the NFL Combine, and could probably play at 220 pounds once he really grows into his body.

Ringo has elite length, physicality and the muscular frame to become an imposing player on the backend for the Eagles.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire