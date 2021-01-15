3 reasons why the DJ LeMahieu deal is a steal for the Yankees

DJ LeMahieu takes a practice swing while wearing sunglasses

The Yankees are getting their top priority back in pinstripes as DJ LeMahieu is close to finalizing a six-year, $90 million contract.

LeMahieu gave up some money he was seeking, while the Yankees are taking a gamble on six years after originally wanting to stay under four. Easy deal for LeMahieu when the Toronto Blue Jays offered him just four years for $78 million, but nonetheless, the Yankees got their guy for the long-term future.

Here are three reasons why the LeMahieu deal is an absolute steal:

1. It's a bargain for one of there game's best players

LeMahieu's first deal with the Yankees was for two years at $24 million. After proving that deal was a severe underpay, LeMahieu is taking just $3 million more for the next six years.

The Yankees got their best player, a top-four American League Most Valuable Player candidate in back-to-back years, and quite frankly, one of the best pure hitters and defenders all over the infield for a pretty decent price.

LeMahieu saved the 2019 season, temporarily, with a game-tying two-run home run in the ninth inning Game 6 of that year's American League Championship. LeMahieu gave the Yankees the late lead in the AL Wild Card series against Cleveland to send them to the Division Series.

He has a flair for the dramatic, but has also become a household name in pinstripes.

Last year, he became the first player in modern history to win a batting title for both the American and National League, and he led the AL with a 1.011 OPS.

2. They can make a move for maybe two pitchers

With the money spread out over six years, this now gives the Yankees some options to spend elsewhere, primarily in the rotation, while still being able to stay under the $210 luxury tax.

According to Spotrac, the Yankees' current payroll with an added $15 million this year for LeMahieu (including arbitration estimates) sits just under $188 million. It's fair to believe that the Yankees would be closer to out on top dog Trevor Bauer, given the Yankees' financial scenario and the Cy Young Award winner's demands.

In the same breath, it is being reported that the Yankees are in on Corey Kluber, who impressed in his recent showcase in which the Yankees were in attendance. According to New Jersey Advance Media, the talk between the Yankees and Kluber is a one-year deal. It's hard to imagine that he would be putting pen-to-paper on an eight-figure deal, considering he has just 36.2 innings pitched since 2018.

But Masahiro Tanaka and Jake Odorizzi are still out there. Spotrac has their market values at $16.7 million and $14.1 million, respectively. Although finances are much difference this offseason given the pandemic, it's still doubtful that the Yankees could get those two arms and still stay under the luxury tax. But Kluber and one of them to stay under $210 million is much higher of a possibility.

The Yankees could also make a move in the bullpen, like Brad Hand, along with any three of those starters listed, and avoid the luxury tax. Their bullpen struggled last season in the absence of Tommy Kahnle; their bullpen's ERA was 4.51 in 2020, which ranked 16th in baseball.

3. They can dish out money to their young stars

The Yankees can't keep everyone. But Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez are free agents after the 2022 season. Sanchez's future in the Bronx is certainly a hot topic, but he's still a power threat, and Judge's talent speaks for itself. Not only will they make even more money next season in their final year of arbitration, but they're going to be looking for contracts soon, and retaining Judge should, and probably is, a priority for the Yankees. Sanchez, maybe not, but if he plays up to what he has before, maybe he joins that discussion.

Luke Voit, Gleyber Torres, Gio Urshela, and Clint Frazier will also be owed raises in each of the next three years. The less money given to LeMahieu annually, the more they are able to give to their other young stars.

Again, the Yankees probably will not keep all of those players, but Judge and Torres are obvious long-term solutions that they need to hold onto, and giving LeMahieu upwards of $25 million for four years would have put a damper on things.

Even though the Yankees brought back their best player, they are still, slightly, an incomplete team. But considering the move is a steal for the Yankees, they have the ability to become one.