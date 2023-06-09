3 reasons why DeAndre Hopkins visiting New England is a big deal

DeAndre Hopkins is coming to Foxboro for a visit next week, and the New England Patriots are one step closer to making one of their biggest free agent signings in recent memory.

The Patriots haven’t had a receiving talent on Hopkins’ level since the team traded for Randy Moss back in 2007.

Even at age 31, Hopkins is still one of the top offensive playmakers in the league. He was only on the field for nine games in the 2022 season and still came away with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns. Those are shocking numbers for the five-time Pro Bowler, who clearly isn’t getting the respect he deserves for that effort.

A depressed market for his services could play into the Patriots’ hands if they’re ultimately able to agree on a contract. Here are three reasons why Hopkins visiting New England is a big deal:

Bill O'Brien being in New England isn't an issue

Hopkins could have easily told the Patriots to kick rocks, but instead, he’s taking the time to fly out to New England and meet with the staff about a potential deal.

There have been concerns that he might be put off by Bill O’Brien’s presence as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, but that obviously isn’t the case with him coming in for a visit. O’Brien, who was Hopkins’ former coach with the Houston Texans, is the one that shipped him off in a trade to the Arizona Cardinals.

But it’s also important to note that the Texans situation came under different circumstances.

The Patriots’ ship belongs to Bill Belichick, and O’Brien is just an assistant hand on deck. Hopkins has a profound level of respect for Belichick and vice versa. Also, let’s not forget Hopkins’ best seasons came in O’Brien’s offense with no true stability at the quarterback position.

Good things seem to happen when the two work together, and that would likely continue in New England if he ends up signing with the team.

Hopkins was intentional with his words about future team

It was just last month that Hopkins laid out his next ideal situation when appearing on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast.

He said he wanted a team with stable management in the front office, a great defense and a quarterback that didn’t necessarily have to be great, but it needs to be someone who loves the game of football like he does.

That’s an easy checklist for the Patriots.

Belichick has been running things effectively for over two decades with six Super Bowls to show for it. The Patriots already had one of the best defenses in the league last season, and they’ve improved in that area in the offseason. Mac Jones is a good quarterback, if not great, that loves the game and has plenty of room to grow.

It was like Hopkins was speaking into a crystal ball.

“Stable management, a QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him and pushes, not just himself but people around him,” said Hopkins. “I don’t need a great QB. I’ve done it with subpar QBs. Just a QB who loves the game like I do. And a great defense. I think defense wins championships. For me, I think that’s the key. You’ve got to have a great defense. You’ve got to have a great D-line.”

The Patriots make the most sense

Sure, it would be fun to see Hopkins catching passes from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen or Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, but both teams would have to move mountains to make it work financially, assuming the star veteran doesn’t take a pay cut.

The Patriots are in a better position to pay Hopkins, while also giving him a real shot at success as the team’s No. 1 receiving weapon. There’s no Travis Kelce or Stefon Diggs in New England.

The focus would be on Hopkins, who could turn the tide in the AFC East division for the Patriots. His mere presence on the field would open up the rest of the offense. JuJu Smith-Schuster’s best seasons have come when he’s the No. 2 option on a team. He’d be lights out in a Patriots offense that loves to feast in the slot with Hopkins working on the outside.

It could also coincide with a potential breakout season from 2022 second-round draft pick Tyquan Thornton. An emerging Patriots offense coupled with an elite defense would turn the team into a dark horse Super Bowl contender.

