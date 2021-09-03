3 reasons why Clemson could beat Georgia this weekend

No. 5 Georgia takes on No. Clemson Saturday night in Charlotte, N.C. in an epic season opening matchup.

Georgia, led by star quarterback J.T. Daniels, boasts one of the best rosters in college football. The Bulldogs have more five-star recruits on the roster than any other program in the country in 2021.

There isn’t much difference on the other side. Clemson has six-straight playoff appearances and returns a Heisman favorite quarterback in D.J. Uiagalele along with almost every defensive starter from a year ago.

The Bulldogs do have advantages on the line of scrimmage. UGA returns two of the top offensive lineman in the SEC on offense in Jamaree Sayler and Justin Shaffer and on defense, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt return to make Georgia’s front seven one of the best in the entire country.

That said, the Tigers have advantages of their own. Here’s three reasons why the Tigers could win on Saturday night.

1) Georgia Injuries

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) breaks two tackles on a catch and run in the second quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Just weeks before the top-five clash, Georgia tight ends Darnell Washington and John Fitzpatrick, receivers Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton, defensive back Tykee Smith and center Warren Ericson went down with injuries during fall camp.

The good news for Georgia is that Jackson, Burton, Ericson and Fitzpatrick have recovered and are expected to start but the Bulldog’s receiver depth is lacking. UGA has lost its top-three receivers in George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock and Arik Gilbert, which could give the Tigers an opportunity to bring another defender in the box to stop the Bulldogs’ stout running game.

2) Georgia Secondary

Apr 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Demetris Robertson (16) runs against defensive back Ameer Speed (9) during the Georgia Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

While the Bulldogs have a ton of talent in the secondary, they have hardly any experience. Take out Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick, and UGA doesn’t have a corner on the roster that has started a game. Ameer Speed is a career backup that will be asked to step up this season as Georgia scrambles to replace four starters lost to the NFL draft.

Remember all of those five-star recruits? They will have to step up if Georgia expects to defend the big arm of Uiagalele and star receiver Justyn Ross. Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber, Nyland Green and Kamari Lassiter are freshman we expect to see rotate-in for the Bulldogs. The inexperience could present opportunities for the Tigers passing game at the very least.

3) Defensive Experience

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector (10) tackles Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis (3) during the second quarter of the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Inexperience on defense is not an issue for the Tigers. Other than a couple of true freshman corners that may rotate-in, Clemson has defenders with experience at every level, particularly along the front seven.

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is a preseason All-American and he’s backed up by tackling machines Baylon Spector and James Skalski at inside linebacker. Include safeties Nolan Turner and Lannden Zanders and the Tigers should have opportunities to give Daniels and company fits.

You can watch it all go down Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.