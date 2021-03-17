3 reasons why Chiefs moved on from RB Damien Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs release of RB Damien Williams came as a bit of a shock, even to him. Of course, Williams was a vital part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV run. He opted out of the 2020 NFL season to take care of his mother, who was diagnosed with cancer. He was hopeful for a return to action with Kansas City in 2021, but for several reasons, it didn’t happen.

Here’s a quick look at three of the reasons why the team moved on:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Chiefs planned for a future without Williams the moment they turned in their draft card with Edwards-Helaire's name on it. Had Williams not opted out of last season, he'd be scheduled to become a free agent and Brett Veach wouldn't have felt compelled to cut him. Instead, he would just let Williams walk in free agency and avoid the ugliness of releasing a beloved player. It would have been great for Williams to spend a year mentoring Edwards-Helaire, but that time had already passed by. Now, it's Edwards-Helaire's time to be the bell-cow back. That's exactly what you'd expect from a running back drafted in the first round.

The team wants to see what they have in Darwin Thompson

Darrel Williams signed a one-year deal on Tuesday, which had a lot of people connecting some dots. He'll certainly get opportunities, but there's another running back in Kansas City who proved he deserves some playtime too. Third-year RB Darwin Thompson is that guy.

Thompson started in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers, toting the rock 14 times for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 7-of-7 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Thompson did that behind an offensive line that was worse than the unit the Chiefs rolled out for Super Bowl LV and did it against the Chargers' starters, mind you.

It's time to find out whether you have something with your late-round draft investment, expect K.C. to do that this season.

Cap space

The business side of the NFL is cruel. This year it's being exacerbated by the realities of a lessened salary-cap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The release of Williams created just over $2.1 million in salary-cap space. It may not seem like much, but his contract was one of the few that could save the team any sort of money with a release and not cost much in the way of dead money. The Chiefs are looking to aggressively rebuild their offensive line through free agency, already signing OG Joe Thuney to a high-paying deal. If the Chiefs are also going after a top left tackle in the free-agent class they're going to need every penny that they can scrounge up in order to sign him.

