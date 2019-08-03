3 reasons why Bears defense is ahead of Bears offense – and likely to stay there

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. – The final padded practice of the Bears' first full week of training camp concluded on Friday with certain conclusions, some good, some not so good. But even while the Bears weren't able to correct some of the not-so-good, particularly on offense, where the continuing not-so-good's carry with them a bit of deserved concern, if only because of the fact that some of the same issues do remain uncorrected.

But there are reasons why the defense began camp with an edge over the offense, an edge that has shown few signs of moving in the offense's favor:

* Absent Barry Sanders or Walter Payton, offenses need an overwhelming majority of its 11 members to execute their assignments well for plays to work. If one player on the offense blows an assignment, whether a block, pass route, throw or running lane, plays blow up. By contrast, theoretically 10 players on defense could be beaten, but one player's flash play rescues the moment.

The entire front seven can be blocked or neutralized, for instance, and an Eddie Jackson or Kyle Fuller breaks on a ball perfectly for an interception. An Allen Robinson is breaking open but a Khalil Mack edge rush breaks in on Mitchell Trubisky for a "sack." Mack, Akiem Hicks and Leonard Floyd are all blocked on an inside-run but nose tackle Eddie Goldman dominates newly minted center James Daniels and the run is over before it starts.

On one full-contact snap Friday, defensive end Bilal Nichols blew through the interior of the offensive line for a near-safety. One play later, defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris did register a safety with a takedown of running back Mike Davis in the end zone.

*The defense is simply comprised of too many better individual players at this point. "I mean I don't think a defense has existed like this," said offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich. "Yeah, I've played against some really, really, really good defenses, but they're just so…No. 1 they're talented, right? They've just got dudes everywhere."

Games aren't necessarily going to be easier for tackles Charles Leno or Bobby Massie just because they've had to block Mack in drills and some "team" sessions (those 1's-vs.-1's full sessions won't continue in-season). But the straight fact is the Chicago offense is going against the NFL's reigning best defense. Something would be wrong if the defense weren't better than the offense.

"I'll just say this: I like what we're doing on defense," Nagy said. "There are some different looks. That's great for our guys, and it's different. It's going to make us better on offense."

* A fuzzier element that has factored into a number of unsuccessful plays is that Mitchell Trubisky is handing off, under heavy pressure, to two new running backs – Mike Davis, David Montgomery – who weren't introduce to any part of the Bears offense until March (Davis) or the NFL at all until May (Montgomery). Trubisky is taking snaps from a new center (Daniels) and working extensively with tight ends (Ben Braunecker, Bradley Sowell) instead of Trey Burton, Dion Sims or Adam Shaheen, the three top snap-count tight ends last season.

Also, interceptions of Trubisky have come mostly on deeper throws, perhaps the single most identifiable deficiency in his skillset. Trubisky posted a respectable 96.0 passer rating in 2018, but was significantly below league-average ratings for passes beyond 20 yards, according to Next Gen Stats at NFL.com. Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford, Philip Rivers, for comparison purposes with the league's best: All within or above the average range passing beyond 10 and 20 yards.

Sources confirmed that a chief reason for coaches of the John Fox staff keeping a cap on the passing offense during Trubisky's year was that he had accuracy problems down the field. Those issues were still evident at times last season, and have been in camp.

Nagy looked at results beyond Trubisky interceptions last year in camp, and he is still looking at other elements of Trubisky's game. "You're never going to have great practices all the time," he said. "If there really was a practice that was just ok, when it's kind of choppy, what I'm looking for is how does [Trubisky] handle that situation.

"Does he mope? Does he put his head down? Or does he freaking get ready for the next play and get ready to roll? That's where we're at right now. Getting close to that point. I don't want to force it to happen, I want it to organically happen. But he's getting pretty close with that."

