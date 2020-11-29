3 reasons why the Bears could beat the Packers in Week 12

There’s not much confidence in the Chicago Bears’ chances to upset the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The Bears have lost four straight games, and their offense has looked downright abysmal.

It doesn’t help that Green Bay has absolutely dominated Chicago over the last decade, as the Bears have won just three of those last 20 meetings. But even with all of the odds stacked against them, you can never count the Bears out. Because they sometimes find a way to pull out a surprising win.

Here are three reasons why the Bears have a good chance of defeating the Packers in Week 12.

Mitchell Trubisky could provide a spark for the offense

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

While this Bears offense has never looked great this season, there was a time when it looked decent back in the first three weeks. That's when Trubisky was running the show, where Matt Nagy adapted the offense to fit his quarterback using more under center, which also helped the offensive line and run game. Things are so bad on offense for the Bears that it's possible Trubisky's return to the starting line-up could provide a bit of a spark for this unit. After all, that's what Nick Foles did for Chicago back in Week 3. Perhaps Trubisky could rally this offense to be even decent against a Packers defense that's among the middle of the pack. But he will face a Green Bay defense that's quite familiar with him.

The defense could contain Aaron Rodgers

Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

History tells us that Rodgers is due for another solid outing against the Bears. In 23 games against the Bears, Rodgers has a 18-5 record and has thrown 47 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions and a passer rating of 104.0. But there have been times when Chicago's defense has been able to hold the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback in check. Which is what they're going to need to do if they have any hope of winning on Sunday night. But this Bears defense has shown that they can contain Rodgers. And one thing Chicago has done well this season is keep offenses out of the end zone. In their first meeting last September, the Bears defense held Green Bay to just 10 points, where Rodgers had just one touchdown and a solid 91.4 rating. In the second meeting last December, Rodgers completed 16-of-33 passes (48.5%) for 203 yards with one touchdown and a measly 78.2 rating. We'll see if Chicago can once again best Rodgers.

Story continues

Packers' special teams struggles could continue

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

If there's an area of weakness that the Bears can attack, it's Green Bay's special teams. While kicker Mason Crosby remains a consistent part of that unit, the rest of the Packers' special teams have been awful. Special teams doomed the Packers when they fumbled a kickoff return that led to a Colts touchdown in last week's loss. According to Pro Football Focus, the Packers rank 22nd in overall special teams grade. Then taking a look at DVOA, Green Bay is 26th on special teams. Chicago's special teams have been pretty solid all season, led by return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson, who scored his first kickoff return touchdown of the season against the Vikings in Week 10 and kicker Cairo Santos, who has been impressive all season. The Bears will likely have a new punt returner in DeAndre Carter, who they claimed off waivers. With special teams ace Sherrick McManis likely returning, expect the Bears to be solid once again.

1

1