3 reasons why the Bears will beat the Saints in Week 8

The Chicago Bears are 5-2 through the first seven weeks this season, but you’ll be hard pressed to find many that have confidence in this team moving forward. That comes after last Monday night’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, where the Bears proved their critics right with an abysmal offensive showing.

And while things certainly look uninspiring following that loss, the Bears are still 5-2 in a good place to make a playoff run. That is, if they can find some semblance of rhythm on offense. Perhaps that’ll start Sunday against the Saints, where a win would go a long way for this team in regards to confidence and standing in the conference.

Here are three reasons why the Bears have a good chance of defeating the Saints in Week 8.