3 reasons why the Bears will beat the Titans in Week 9

The Chicago Bears are looking to get back to their winning ways when they face the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Both the Bears and Titans have lost their last two games, which means one of those losing streaks comes to an end on Sunday.

While no one is confident the Bears will find a way to pull out a win against the Titans, there is definitely a possibility that Chicago can find a way to get it done. But it all comes down to execution, something that has snakebitten them in past weeks.

Still, here are three reasons why the Bears have a good chance of defeating the Titans in Week 9.