3 reasons why it’s a bad idea for Patriots to draft QB early

A simple report of a last-minute visit between the New England Patriots and University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was enough to cause concern for the Patriots’ No. 14 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

Sure, the Patriots have a slew of positions they could potentially address at that spot on the draft board, but quarterback was never thought to be one of them.

Would coach Bill Belichick actually consider moving on from Mac Jones and rebooting the offense with another first-round pick under center?

It’s expected that the Patriots were just doing their due diligence with Levis, but then again, they’ve been a team that hasn’t been afraid to move star players in the past. Here are three reasons why it would be a terrible idea for the Patriots to take another quarterback early in the draft.

Too soon to give up on Mac Jones

Jones was a Pro Bowler in his rookie season. and he helped lead the Patriots back to the playoffs. It would be downright odd to move on from him after one down year that mostly wasn’t even his fault.

Bill Belichick was the one that made the decision that Matt Patricia and Joe Judge should split the offensive play-calling. He could of hired a legitimate offensive coordinator, but his tendency to hire from within put him in a situation where he was forced to go with inexperience

Jones showed true promise under legitimate structure with Josh McDaniels on the offensive side of the ball. There’s a good chance he’ll do the same under newly-hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. It would be a big mistake if the Patriots don’t allow the 2023 season to play out just to see what Jones and O’Brien can do together.

That would put them in a position to make a more informed decision in 2024.

Adding to the drama narrative

Imagine the drama that would ensue if Belichick used a premium draft pick on another quarterback, especially if he opts to do so over adding another receiver or offensive tackle.

DeAndre Hopkins’ recent reaction to the possibility of joining the Patriots should be a wake-up call for the team. They’ve stunk offensively over the last year, and the reported drama involving Belichick and Jones doesn’t exactly scream championship contender.

When the team was winning championships with Tom Brady under center, elite players were always willing to flock to the cold to play in New England. Now, they want no part of it.

The last thing the Patriots need right now is more drama, and moving on from Jones at this juncture would create a media firestorm.

Bad look for Bill Belichick

If the Patriots moved on from Jones, they would be on their third quarterback since Brady left in 2020. That’s quite a bit of turnover at the quarterback position in a short time.

Belichick is the one that took on Jones as his future franchise quarterback, and it would be a bad look to see him move on so quickly. It would make the Patriots look more like they’re scrambling to figure things out, rather than looking like a stable organization dealing with issues on the fly.

Belichick and Jones don’t have to be friends to make the team work, but they do need to come together and find a way back to the magic they had in 2021. Another failed quarterback would give naysayers more ammo regarding Belichick’s struggles to find success without Brady as his quarterback.

It isn’t a pretty argument, but it does come with the territory.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire