3 reasons why Alabama will beat Ole Miss

There is something that is simply captivating about an October sunrise. Maybe it is just the anticipation for today’s matchup that has us all full of hope and excitement for a new day.

After all, today’s matchup is one of the most important contests of the entire season as No. 1 Alabama is set to host No. 12 Ole Miss this afternoon.

The build-up and the hype videos have been released, now it is time to see who can come away with a victory in this colossal SEC matchup!

Here are three reasons why Alabama will beat the Ole Miss Rebels.

First … The home-field advantage Bryant-Denny Stadium

Fans mill around Bryant-Denny Stadium in much smaller numbers than normal, as Alabama, playing against Texas A&M, and its fans adjust to the new ‘Covid normal’ on NCAA college football game day, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. A restricted number of fans were allowed to attend the game, meaning many did not travel to the city, while others sought social opportunities at restaurants and bars. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

We all remember what a great advantage the Florida Gators had in the confines of their home stadium a few weeks back. Well, now it is time for the Alabama faithful to show up and show out inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Head coach Nick Saban has mentioned a couple of times this week how important the crowd can be for the Tide as they take on the Rebels. We expect the coaches and players to give their all, the fans should too.

Next … Special teams

Sep 25, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) breaks free for a touchdown against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Jameson Williams showed everyone last weekend how dangerous he can be in kickoff returns, returning two for a touchdown against Southern Miss. Ole Miss ranks 81st in the country in kick return defense.

All it takes is one big return to break open a game. This is something to definitely keep your eye on today.

Next … The GOAT

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Today’s coaching matchup is probably the most interesting matchup possible in college football. Lane Kiffin against his former boss Nick Saban.

The personality differences are perhaps what makes this such a fascinating matchup. But for a moment let’s forget the personalities, the Twitter trolling, and all the other stuff that doesn’t matter and just focus on the coaching.

I do not want to take anything away from Lane Kiffin, he is one of the greatest offensive minds in college football history. But Nick Saban is the greatest college football coach of all time and shows zero signs of slowing down.

I’ll take Nick Saban ten times out of ten!

