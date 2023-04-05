3 reasons the Vikings must be aggressive in finding Kirk Cousins replacement

It’s no surprise that quarterback Kirk Cousins often dominates conversations about the Minnesota Vikings. Playing a position that is frequently either praised or criticized depending on the week, Cousins was signed in 2018 to help propel the team to a Super Bowl victory. Unfortunately, that goal has yet to be achieved.

Cousins has showcased moments of pure brilliance throughout his time with the Vikings. From his standout performance in the 2020 playoff game against New Orleans to his incredible comeback against the Denver Broncos in 2019, there have been a lot of moments to remember. Pair that with his strong play throughout the entirety of the 2023 season and the discussion becomes more difficult.

While it’s undeniable that Cousins is a highly skilled quarterback, there comes a point when teams must prepare for the future. For the Vikings, that moment has arrived. Let’s break down the main reasons why the Vikings need to find his replacement with aggressiveness.

The Offense is Young

The Minnesota Vikings have a talented offensive core featuring rising stars Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Christian Darrisaw, and Brian O’Neill. With quarterback Kirk Cousins set to turn 35 in August, the Vikings must plan for the future and find a suitable replacement to maintain their momentum.

The importance of finding the right quarterback cannot be overstated, as evidenced by the varying approaches teams have taken in recent years. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett to replace the retired Ben Roethlisberger, while the New Orleans Saints let Drew Brees retire and hoped for a successful combination of Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. Such decisions can have a lasting impact on a team’s future success.

One team that has succeeded in this is the Kansas City Chiefs. They continued their winning ways by drafting Patrick Mahomes just four months after Alex Smith led them to a 13-3 record. Mahomes has since become one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks and led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

For the Vikings, finding a suitable replacement for Cousins will be crucial in maintaining their potent offensive foundation and building toward future success.

Salary Cap Flexability

During a media session at the NFL League Meetings, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell highlighted the benefits of drafting a rookie quarterback. He stated that it provides teams with advantages that enable them to build a competitive roster around the player.

This advantage has been made possible by the new collective bargaining agreement implemented in 2011 with the rookie scale contract. That allowed teams to lock in a rookie quarterback to a cost-controlled four-year deal with a fifth-year option.

This approach has paid dividends for several NFL teams, as demonstrated by the last ten Super Bowls where nine of them featured starting quarterbacks on rookie deals. One example is Patrick Mahomes, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. He was on the third year of his rookie contract and had won the NFL MVP award the prior year in 2018.

Having a talented rookie quarterback on a cost-controlled deal can be a key factor in building a championship-caliber team.

Minnesota is the perfect landing spot

Unless something crazy happens,Cousins will be under center for the Vikings in 2023. Owner Mark Wilf and head coach Kevin O’Connell have both said as such this offseason. If Minnesota decides to be proactive in finding his successor, they will have the luxury of having that rookie quarterback sit and learn from Cousins.

Transitioning from college to the NFL has been challenging for many quarterbacks in the past. Being drafted at the top of the NFL draft doesn’t guarantee success. Zach Wilson and Trey Lance are prime examples of that.

Any rookie quarterback selected by Minnesota will be able to develop without the pressure of starting right away. Throughout history, we’ve seen several successful quarterbacks who have taken this route. Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Jalen Hurts all sat for at least a year before taking over the starting job.

Developing young talent while still having a reliable veteran starter in place is a strategy that has worked well for many NFL teams. This has been a strategy for years, but has falled by the wayside due to the rookie contract being so important. Hurts is the most recent example of that process working and the Vikings would be able to afford a rookie that same ability to grow.

Conclusion

The upcoming NFL draft presents an opportunity for the Vikings to secure long-term success by identifying and drafting Kirk Cousins’ successor. While selecting a rookie quarterback is never a sure thing, a well-planned and executed draft strategy can set a franchise up for the future.

Given Cousins’ age and contract situation, the Vikings must look to the future to remain competitive. The strategy of letting a quarterback sit for a year or two is one that can still be successful. By identifying a future quarterback, the Vikings can ensure continuity and stability at the position, ultimately leading to sustained success.

