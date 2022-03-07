3 reasons Vikings would draft a QB with first-round pick

A common assumption is that the Minnesota Vikings are going to do what they’ve always done and take a defensive back with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

To be fair, the team clearly needs help on the backend of their defense, and there are multiple players at the cornerback position that would instantly make them better. But it would be a mistake to think they won’t be in the market for a quarterback with their premium draft pick.

Some might consider this year’s draft one of the weaker ones in recent memory for teams in need of a quarterback. However, according to The Athletic’s Chad Graff, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah pointed to the 2017 NFL Draft as an example of why he isn’t closing the door on rookie signal callers in 2022.

Asked about the poor perception of this year’s draft class of QBs, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah noted that the class with Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson was also looked at negatively. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) March 1, 2022

What would need to happen for Adofo-Mensah to turn the talk into action by taking the plunge and selecting a quarterback at No. 12?

Talks with Cousins go nowhere

The Vikings would love to sign quarterback Kirk Cousins to an extension, but it takes two to tango for a deal to happen. Cousins isn’t the type of player to leave money on the table when it comes to contract negotiations

The Washington Commanders learned that lesson the hard way after franchise tagging him in back-to-back years and still failing to get a deal done. What people think about Cousins doesn’t matter in regards to his market value.

He might not be considered an elite player at his position, but he’ll always be valued high at a position where even good players are hard to find.

The problem for the Vikings is his contract counts $45 million against the salary cap, and the team is already $15 million in the red, per Over the Cap. That puts the team in a position to either trade Cousins, agree to a restructured deal or eat the huge cap hit and let him walk out the door.

Unless the two sides agree on some sort of an extension, the Vikings could find themselves in a position where they’d have to find a new quarterback of the future.

If Adofo-Mensah isn’t as big of a believer in Cousins as he’s letting on

There’s a lot of talk about the connection between Vikings new head coach Kevin O’Connell and Cousins from their time together with the Washington Commanders. But it’s also important to note that Adofo-Mensah will be the one making the final decisions for the team, not O’Connell.

The first-year general manager could just as easily form the opinion that Cousins’ exorbitant contract isn’t worth the headache, and the team would be better off moving him to fill other areas of need on the roster. It isn’t like the Vikings were competing in the playoffs with him under center in the last two seasons anyway.

Adofo-Mensah could view the situation as a soft reboot by drafting a young prospect to kick-start the new era for the team. It would be a bold strategy, but it might also be a necessary one depending on how things shake out over the next few weeks.

Malik Willis is still on the board at No. 12

Liberty’s Malik Willis just might be the best quarterback prospect in the entire draft. His timing couldn’t have been any better, either, considering he has similar traits to Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.

That isn’t to say he’s going to be the next elite quarterback in the NFL, but there’s certainly enough intrigue there to make things difficult for Adofo-Mensah, if Willis is still on the board at No. 12.

Cousins will turn 34 years old this year, and the team is going to have to get a young quarterback in the pipeline sooner or later.

Yes, Kellen Mond is still on the roster, but a little competition never hurt anyone. And he also has some work to do considering he couldn’t even get on the field when Cousins missed Week 17 due to a failed COVID test.

Willis is a versatile option at quarterback with many of the same question marks surrounding him that Allen faced when coming out of college—accuracy issues, struggles when throwing under pressure and ball security concerns.

We’ve heard it all before.

