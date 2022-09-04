3 reasons the Steelers should start Kenny Pickett vs the Bengals

In the coming days, we should know who Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin plans to start at quarterback in Week One against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tomlin has played it close to the vest about whether or not he is going iwth the veteran Mitch Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett. Here are three reasons why should go ahead and give Pickett the job.

Pickett's big preseason

All three Steelers quarterabcks were great in the preseason but Pickett easily showed the most growth and improvement. Hard to pass on the guy who has his arrow pointed up like that.

Starting with Pickett makes it easier to go back to Trubisky

From a logistical standpoint, starting with Pickett makes a switch easier. If you start Trubisky and he struggles you bench him for Pickett, you can’t really go beack to the veteran you benched if Pickett falls flat. But if you have to bench Pickett as a starter and then go back to him later, it works much better.

With a bad oline, it might not matter

With how poorly the Steelers offensive line has played, who is playing quarterback might not matter. This group has been a nightmare in the preaseason. Pickett is a bit more athletic and considering any Steelers quarterback is going to be throwing a ton and running for their life, Pickett might be a better option.

