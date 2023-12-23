3 reasons the Steelers shouldn’t fire Mike Tomlin

Starting on Saturday, the clock is ticking for the Pittsburgh Steelers to decide if the future of this team centers around having head coach Mike Tomlin running the team. Fans are ready for Tomlin to be gone. Most analysts believe it is time for Pittsburgh to move on. But here are three Pittsburgh shouldn’t fire Tomlin.

The bad you don't know is worse

Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (left) reacts to safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) on the sidelines against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg warned Steelers fans of the hamster wheel of head coaches and he’s not wrong. Tomlin isn’t a perfect coach and changes need to be made but cutting Tomlin loose at the end of the season could start a cycle of losing most Steelers fans have never seen before.

It's only been 1 season of Omar Khan

Jul 27, 2023; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan addresses the media prior to the start of training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One of the reasons this team is struggling is because former general manager Kevin Colbert had some very questionable picks over the last several drafts. But we got to see what he could do in the 2023 NFL draft and he could get this roster back in order with another full offseason.

New coordinators can do so much

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin watches the team go through drills during practice at NFL football training camp in the Latrobe Memorial Stadium in Latrobe, Pa., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Steelers need an injection of youth and energy along with innovation on both sides of the football but Tomlin can swallow his pride and bring in coordinators to do that while he stays the figurehead of the team and leader of men.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire