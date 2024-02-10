3 reasons to pick the Chiefs to beat the 49ers in Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off in Super Bowl LVIII Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

It is the fourth Super Bowl in five years for the Chiefs, who are 2-1 in the previous three.

The 49ers return to the big game for the first time in five years. They lost to the Chiefs in their last trip.

Both teams deserve to be there.

The Niners are favored.

Most of the editors of the NFL Wire sites pick the Chiefs to win.

Here are three reasons why you should pick the Chiefs.

You shouldn't pick against Patrick Mahomes

When it comes down to it, even when the Chiefs have faced teams superior in talent, Mahomes is the difference maker. He only has three postseason losses in the last six seasons. Two of those were to Tom Brady and his teams.

When it comes to Mahomes and the postseason, it has reached the point that you just decide not to bet against him until it has been proven that’s a good idea.

Kyle Shanahan's Super Bowl failures

Shanahan has been part of two notable Super Bowl failures. His 49ers team had a 10-point fourth-quarter lead over the Chiefs four years ago.

The Chiefs outscored the 49ers 21-0 in the final quarter to win 31-20.

Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to win the Super Bowl 34-28 in overtime seven years ago.

Can you trust Shanahan?

Chiefs defense is tough

The 49ers have relied on their offense over the last several weeks to win games. They have gamed over 400 yards of offense in six of their last eight games.

The Chiefs did not allow 400 yards to an opposing team all season. They held opponents to under 300 yards in four of their last seven games.

