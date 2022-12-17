3 reasons for optimism as the Bears face the Eagles in Week 15

The Chicago Bears will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Chicago is on a six-game losing streak, and Philadelphia has lost just one game this season.

No one is expecting the three-win Bears to upset the 12-1 Eagles this Sunday. However, even though the talent pool is lopsided in favor of Philadelphia, Bears fans still have multiple reasons to pay attention to this matchup.

Here are three reasons to be optimistic as Chicago takes on the Eagles in Week 15.

Potential for defensive playmakers

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s call a spade a spade — the Bears defense is bad. They are allowing the third most points in the NFL, and have only 15 takeaways on the year. So what about this is cause for optimism? They are playing with house money. No one expects this unit to slow down the explosive Eagles offense. Young stars they are building around, such as Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon, could use this as an opportunity to have statement games if they can keep the likes of A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith in check.

Justin Fields’ development

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears may not have anything to play for in terms of playoff aspirations, but every game is another opportunity for Justin Fields to continue to improve. Going up against an Eagles team with the best record in the league is just another chance for the second-year quarterback to show his progress, while also being tested and adjusting throughout the game. This is an Eagles team that leads the league in takeaways. Can Fields protect the ball from their pesky secondary? And can the Bears offensive line keep the young star clean against Philadelphia’s front seven? All of these factors will be fun to pay attention to, and a really good test for Fields, and the team as a whole.

A young QB duel

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields have a lot in common, and we very well could see Fields follow in the footsteps of his quarterback counterpart. Hurts struggled with accuracy and consistency through all of 2021, but his legs helped the Eagles offense stay relevant and put them in the playoffs. This season, with added weapons and an offseason full of work, Hurts’ arm has taken a step forward, while his legs are still a major factor in what the Eagles do. If all goes well, Fields and the Bears can follow that blueprint. His 711 rushing yards in his last seven games are the most in that span in NFL history. His arm is getting better, as is his decision making. We could witness a matchup between a quarterback who is the odds-on favorite for MVP, and a quarterback who could find his way into that conversation in the future.

Story continues

[listicle id=525474]

[listicle id=525472]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire