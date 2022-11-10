3 reasons for optimism as the Bears face the Lions in Week 10

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will have a chance to bounce back against the Detroit Lions (2-6) after two consecutive losses against the Dolphins and Cowboys.

Detroit has one of the worst defenses in the NFL, allowing 29 points per game – the most of any team. The Lions also struggle to disrupt opposing offenses, whether running or throwing the ball.

Chicago has an excellent opportunity to pick up their fourth win at home against Detroit. Here are three reasons to be optimistic about the Bears matchup in Week 10.

Detroit has a below-average pass rush

The Lions have the eighth worst pressure rate in the NFL at 19%. Additionally, the front seven has been unable to get to the quarterback this season, only generating 12 sacks – second worst in the NFL.

Quarterbacks are finding success through the air and on the ground against Detroit’s defense, and opposing players complete 67% of their passes, averaging 278.5 yards passing, nearly two touchdowns, and 5.1 yards per rush.

Mobile quarterbacks like Justin Fields have done exceptionally well – Jalen Hurts rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown against the Lions in a 38-35 win during Week 1.

The Lions lack a second receiving option

While receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (brother of Bears’ wideout Equanimeous St. Brown) is having a breakout season, Detroit lacks a second receiving threat.

The team traded away its second-leading receiver, tight end T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. Free agent D.J. Chark hasn’t met the expectations of his $10 million contract, only playing in three games.

Behind Chark is veteran receiver Josh Reynolds, who averages 45 yards per game, but is doubtful to play with a back injury.

The Lions will be down to Kalif Raymond, Craig Reynolds, who average 46 yards per game combined, and Trinity Benson, activated off the practice squad this week.

Detroit has the second-worst run defense in the NFL

The Lions have struggled to stop running backs all year. As a result, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is on the hot seat, overseeing a defense that allows 148.8 yards per game, 5.0 yards per rush, and nearly two touchdowns on the ground.

The Bears should have an easy day running the ball with the trio of Justin Fields, David Montgomery, and Khalil Herbert.

