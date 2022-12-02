3 reasons for optimism as the Bears face the Packers in Week 13

The Chicago Bears (3-9) will host the Green Bay Packers (4-8) in the final game between the two division rivals this year. The Bears are on a five-game losing streak, and the Packers have lost six of seven a year after playing in a NFC divisional game.

The biggest storyline centers around quarterback Justin Fields, who looks poised to return to the lineup against Green Bay. Fields was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, which means, barring a setback, he should get the start Sunday. With that and the weakness of Green Bay’s defense, Chicago might have a chance to win and end a seven-game losing streak to the Packers.

Here are three reasons to be optimistic as Chicago takes on Green Bay in Week 13.

Green Bay can't stop the run

Last week against the Eagles, the Packers’ defense surrendered 363 rushing yards. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards and set an Eagles single-game record. At the beginning of the year, the defense was expected to be the strength of Green Bay. Since 2012, the Packers spent their first pick on defense 10-out-of-11 times.

After spending ten years on defensive players, it’s failed to pay off. Green Bay’s defense ranks 24th overall and the second worst rushing defense allowing more than 150 yards rushing per game. If Justin Fields returns, he’ll lead the Bears’ top rushing offense. But even without Fields, the Bears have a top rushing attack.

Led by David Montgomery, the Bears’ rushing offense ranks ninth without Fields, and back in Week 2, Montgomery rushed for 122 yards on 15 carries against Green Bay.

Byron Pringle vs. Keisean Nixon

Undrafted cornerback Keisan Nixon will likely match up against Bryon Pringle, and the Bears’ veteran receiver should have the advantage. However, at this point, Nixon is still more of an athlete than an NFL-caliber cornerback.

In college at South Carolina, Nixon was an inconsistent coverage guy. He’d get beat often on fakes, and despite having 4.4 speed, he allowed wide receivers to get open often, allowing a 58% completion rate in college. He’s currently allowing a 71% completion rate in Green Bay and should be the defensive back the Bears attack on Sunday.

With Darnell Mooney out for the year and All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander likely shadowing Chase Claypool, it’s Pringle who should thrive with his mismatch. After finding the end zone last week against the Jets, look for Pringle to score against Green Bay.

Green Bay's lack of pass rush without LB Rashan Gary

The Packers have struggled since losing star linebacker Rashan Gary to an ACL injury in Week 9. Green Bay averaged two sacks a game with the former Michigan standout in the starting lineup. In their last four games, they’re averaging less than one.

Preston Smith is the only pass rusher to worry about for the Bears. He had two sacks in their first meeting in week two, and Smith is second in sacks (behind Gary) with 5.5 and leads the team with 19 pressures.

