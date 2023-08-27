3 reasons for optimism, 3 reasons for pessimism for Florida State football in 2023

In less than a week, Florida State football kicks off its 2023 campaign against LSU in Orlando.

The No. 8 Seminoles have high expectations as they open the season with a top-10 matchup against the No. 5 Tigers.

Coming off a 10-win season and a Cheez-It Bowl victory over Oklahoma, FSU is projected to once again contend with Clemson to win the ACC and is positioned to be a College Football Playoff contender if everything breaks right.

Head coach Mike Norvell is entering the fourth year of his tenure with the Seminoles and has the program back on track following a few down seasons.

Here are three reasons for optimism for why the season could be great for FSU. But also three reasons for pessimism and why the season could go sideways.

3 reasons for optimism

Jordan Travis

Quarterback Jordan Travis (13) of the Florida State Seminoles avoids a tackle by linebacker Cam Bright (38) of the Pittsburgh Panthers during the game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on November 7, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Big things are expected from redshirt senior Jordan Travis. FSU has already kicked off a campaign in support of Travis.

He finished the 2022 season 226-of-353 passing for 3,214 yards with 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions while adding 417 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground as well as one receiving touchdown.

Travis is seeking to join former Seminole greats Charlie Ward (1993) Chris Weinke (2000) and Jameis Winston (2013), to win the honors. .

While the FSU team is more talented than last season's, the Seminoles will go as far as Travis carries them. This is true for most programs and QB1 in current college football.

Offensive weapons

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) catches a pass from Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13). The Florida Gators lead the Florida State Seminoles 24-21 at the half at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

The Seminoles' offense has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to talent.

Johnny Wilson led FSU with 43 catches, 897 yards and five touchdowns last season, while Keon Coleman caught 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Spartans. They form the best WR duo in football.

Trey Benson was the most elusive running back according to Pro Football Focus in 2023 and Lawrance Tofaili is an elite receiver out of the backfield.

Jahiem Bell, Markeston Douglas and Kyle Morlock provide a strong tight end room and more options for Travis.

Then you have Winston Wright, Ja'Khi Douglas, Deuce Spann, Kentron Poitier, Rodney Hill and Destyn Hill, among others who can catch or run the ball and create big plays.

Defensive line

FSU defensive end Jared Verse goes through the team warmup during the Seminoles' second spring practice on Monday, March 9, 2022.

A room with Jared Verse and Fabien Lovett is already a scary one for opposing offensive lines.

Then you add in emerging talents like Patrick Payton, Daniel Lyons, Byron Turner, Jr. and Joshua Farmer, veterans like Malcolm Ray and Dennis Briggs Jr., as well as transfers like Braden Fiske. That room becomes even more lethal and allows the defense to rotate guys in and out and keep them fresh for the fourth quarter.

Quarterbacks who play against FSU this season are going to meet the ground a lot if the offensive line struggles to block at all.

The other key for this group will be to control the run game, which they have shown improved ability in practices.

3 reasons for pessimism

Injuries

Of course, if Travis were to go down, FSU's season would be in peril. He is the face of the program right now and the most important player. This is true of any program with the quarterback spot.

But depth issues are a concern. Using the transfer portal, Norvell and his staff have built up solid depth in the wide receiver, running back, offensive line and defensive line rooms.

Due to a lack of additions in high school recruiting class in recent years and attrition, the Seminoles still lack the depth of two-time defending champions Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State.

An injury to Verse, Lovett, Fentrell Cypress, or even Wilson or Benson takes away major firepower from the Seminoles and hurts.

Linebacker depth

FSU linebacker Tatum Bethune (15) practices with the team on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 in Tallahassee, Fla.

Tatum Bethune, DJ Lundy and Kalen DeLoach provide a strong top-3 for FSU when it comes to the linebacker room. But the depth behind, while talented, has little experience in college football.

Redshirt freshman Omar Graham Jr. recorded eight tackles across three games and AJ Cottrill appeared in two games.

That's the extent of major college playing time the Seminoles have, as eight freshmen (redshirt or true) behind the aforementioned trio.

While Graham, as well as freshmen DeMarco Ward, Justin Cryer and Blake Nichelson have shown flashes of their potential in practices, that is not the same as game action.

Contemplacy

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell reacts to a call. Florida State football defeated Georgia Tech, 41-16, On Oct. 29, 2022, at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Norvell and his staff do a great job of preparing their team to be ready for every game by putting them in uncomfortable positions beginning in spring camp and extending into fall camp.

But even the greatest coaches of all time - like Nick Saban - have seen their teams struggle to get up for "cupcake" games or ones in which they are heavily favored.

Following the first month of facing LSU and Clemson, the Seminoles schedule loosens up in October and November.

While the ACC is not a football conference powerhouse, there is enough talent and the margin of error for FSU is smaller than other contenders.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. 8 FSU (0-0) vs. No. 5 LSU (0-0)

When/where: Sunday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @JackGWilliams on Twitter; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

