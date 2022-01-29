3 reasons Kevin Colbert should step down now and not wait until after the draft

On Friday, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II made it official that current general manager Kevin Colbert will be stepping down. The plan, as Rooney confirmed and we’ve presumed for some time is for Colbert to step down after the 2022 NFL draft.

This is a mistake.

While I can appreciate the seemingly unshakable loyalty the Steelers ownership shows to its staff but here are three reasons why Colbert and Pittsburgh should part ways now.

This draft is too important

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the spotlight on the 2022 NFL draft is even brighter than usual. Whoever the Steelers name general manager is going to have to live with the picks Colbert made in their first year in charge. That’s really messy and isn’t exactly a vote of confidence for the new GM.

Limiting outside candidates

The longer the Steelers wait to hire a new general manager, the fewer outstanding candidates on the market. Several teams have already hired new general managers and by delaying a decision until May, the market only gets tighter and tighter.

It means more of the same

If we are being honest, the fact that Colbert isn’t leaving until after the draft means Pittsburgh isn’t even looking at outside candidates and are simply planning to promote from within. Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt are both guys within the Steelers front office already who have built an excellent reputation. However, if you were hoping for a true change in the front office, you are going to be disappointed.

