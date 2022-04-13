3 reasons for Jaguars fans to be optimistic about the 2022 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff and front office have turned their sole attention to the NFL Draft after they made a bevy of moves in free agency. It’s an exciting time for Jags fans because their team holds the No. 1 overall pick again after a tumultuous 2021 season where the franchise finished 3-14.

Now that Jacksonville has found its franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, general manager Trent Baalke can focus on improving things around him at receiver and on the offensive line. With the draft inching closer and closer, here are three reasons Jags fans should be optimistic and look forward to the draft:

The Jaguars will get a good player with the top pick

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson high-fives fans Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, as he walks up the tunnel after the Wolverines’ 47-14 win over Western Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is the presumable favorite for the Jaguars to take with the first overall pick. But even if the franchise decided to opt for Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker, that would be a good get for Jacksonville because of his potential.

It’s unlikely the Jaguars use the first pick on an offensive lineman like Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal or North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu. However, they would be considered excellent choices, too, because they would give Lawrence an upgraded line.

The Jaguars are tied with the Chiefs for the most picks in the NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces Jamin Davis (Kentucky) is selected by the Washington Football Team as the number 19 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville currently holds 12 picks in this year’s draft, which is tied for the most with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jags have hoarded quite a bit of sixth- and seventh-round draft picks that they could offer in trades.

Even if they hold on to all of them, that’s a lot of players the team can use to improve on last season’s pitiful record.

The front office and coaching staff seems organized

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Whether fans agreed with the free-agent signings Jacksonville made or not, it was clear the franchise entered with a clear plan and executed it with perfection. They added an offensive lineman in Brandon Scherff to help protect Lawrence while adding several weapons for him to throw to. This makes me believe that the Jaguars are ready for the draft and ready to address more needs.

Early in the offseason, the Jags’ coaching search got a little messy and drawn out, but despite that, the scouting department was ready to hit the ground running when Doug Pederson was named their head coach. Maybe that preparedness will trickle into the draft where Baalke has a chance to greatly improve the roster with the right selections.

