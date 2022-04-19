3 reasons Jaguars fans should be concerned heading into the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is now a little over a week away. This year’s draft will be held on the strip in Las Vegas. Sin City was supposed to host the draft in 2020, but that became a wash because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaguars Wire gave fans three reasons to be optimistic heading into the draft last week. On Monday, we are going to be more pessimistic and share three reasons why fans shouldn’t be optimistic.

One of the main reasons is that the Jaguars still have general manager Trent Baalke making the final decisions on roster changes. In seven seasons as the Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers general managers, his teams have only produced a record of 60-68 overall (though he’s 5-3 in the postseason). He also has a spotty draft and free agency record while leading these franchises.

Here are Jaguars Wire’s three reasons why fans should be a little concerned heading into next week:

Baalke is still in charge

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke on the sidelines before the start of Sunday’s game against the Colts. Fans upset over team owner Shad Khan’s decision to retain Baalke after the firing of head coach Urban Meyer and were encouraged to show up to the game wearing clown costumes in protest. Sunday’s game against the Colts. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida for the Jaguars final game of the season Sunday, January 9, 2022. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

The Jaguars haven’t had much success since Baalke has taken over the franchise’s general manager role in 2020. He was named the interim general manager in November of 2020 after former general manager Dave Caldwell was fired. But like the man he succeeded, Baalke registered the worst record in the league last season, although he won two more games.

Baalke’s struggles date back further than last season, though. His last two seasons in San Francisco were rough, and the team only won seven games in that stretch (five in 2015 and two in 2016). A big reason for that was missing on several draft picks, especially in one particular department, which brings us to our next reason.

Baalke's track record with drafting skill position players has been spotty

Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs the ball against Miami Dolphins cornerback Jamal Perry (left) during the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Baalke also hasn’t had much success with drafting skill position players. In the first two rounds, Baalke has drafted seven skill players overall and many didn’t pan out as fans would hope from top-64 selections.

The verdict on his most recent two (Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne) has yet to be determined because they’ve only been in the league one year. That leaves quarterback Colin Kaepernick, receiver AJ Jenkins, tight end Vance McDonald, and running backs LaMichael James, and Carlos Hyde.

Kaepernick was a win for Baalke for the most part because he was a key part of the three postseason trips he made in San Francisco. However, Jenkins only lasted three seasons in the NFL and only garnered 223 yards.

Vance McDonald did earn a second contract with the 49ers but was eventually traded to Pittsburgh after Baalke was fired and only was able to garner 2,036 career receiving yards in eight seasons.

James had a similar career path to Jenkins, staying in the league for only five seasons. He exited the NFL with just under 200 rushing yards.

However, Hyde’s career hasn’t been terrible. Still, as a former second-round pick, he was never able to register over 1,000 yards. As a result, he never received a second contract from the 49ers, and that’s not what fans want out of a top-57 pick.

Outside of the top-2 rounds, there has been other notable skill position misses on Baalke’s part, too. That includes notables like receivers Bruce Ellington and Quinton Patton, and tight end Blake Bell, to name a few. That’s a list that certainly shouldn’t give fans a lot of confidence in terms of bolstering the offense, but maybe those selections taught Baalke some valuable lessons he can learn from.

Baalke may not take the layup pick

Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

There has been a considerable amount of buzz that the Jaguars may take Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker instead of Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson would be the safer pick because of his impressive production with the Wolverines.

However, Walker would be riskier because the team would be betting on his upside. He didn’t have anywhere near the monster season that Hutchinson had last season.

Looking at Baalke’s draft history, Walker makes more sense. For example, he took Aldon Smith with the 49ers instead of surer things like J.J. Watt in that draft. With this likely being Baalke’s last chance at being an NFL general manager, he might be better off taking the layup because taking Walker would put him in a predicament where he’s depending on a player to be the guy that didn’t have to do that at Georgia.

