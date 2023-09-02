3 reasons IU football lost to Ohio State: Defense shows life, but QB play a major issue

BLOOMINGTON -- There was no wading into the shallow end of the pool for IU football. Trying to break in new quarterbacks and mesh in a clutch of transfers against No. 4 Ohio State was always going to be a tough ask.

But the Hoosiers made it tougher on the Buckeyes than many may have thought, trailing by just 10 points at halftime (13-3) before eventually losing 23-3 Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Here are three reasons why IU lost to Ohio State:

IU Talking Points: A record 31 athletes have NIL deals across 8 sports

QB wheel keeps spinning

One week down, and still little discernible separation between Brendan Sorsby and Tayven Jackson at quarterback.

The redshirt freshmen spent most of the offseason competing with one another for the right to be QB1. News trickled out close to kickoff that Tom Allen planned to start Sorsby but play both, presumably in an effort to find out if game conditions brought the best out of one or the other.

Indiana Brendan Sorsby (15) looks to escape the Ohio State defense during the first half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

By outward impression, he won’t have gotten the answers he was looking for Saturday. Sorsby looked better at times throwing the ball. Jackson was probably more comfortable in the option-heavy run game coordinator Walt Bell deployed against the Buckeyes. Neither player captained a touchdown drive.

Ohio State is the ultimate thumb-on-the-scale game for Indiana. What happens against the Buckeyes often doesn’t have much bearing on the rest of the season. In a way, playing this game Week 1 is a silent blessing. But if Allen was hoping the fire of college football Saturday might reveal something in one of his two quarterbacks, his wish did not come true.

Line play anchors improved defense

For long stretches of Saturday’s defeat, though, Allen will have been hugely encouraged by what he saw from his defense.

A remade secondary held its own against one of the nation’s best wide receiver corps. Aaron Casey outplayed his opposite number, Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State’s All-American linebacker. The defensive line Allen renovated via the portal gave Ohio State fits for three quarters.

Indiana's Andre Carter (1) pursues Ohio State's Kyle McCord (6) during the first half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

The dam eventually broke, as it’s bound to do when your offense is so anemic. But behind that line in particular, Indiana looked like a different outfit from the one that fell to pieces too often a season ago.

Allen will know the building blocks are there for his defense to be much better in 2023.

Ohio State in the rear view

So much of this is hard to judge, because of the nature of Indiana’s opponent. Ohio State is deeper, more athletic and more talented than nearly any other team on the Hoosiers’ schedule, and drawing this kind of mismatch Week 1 only exacerbates the issue.

Next week shouldn’t be much more revelatory — Indiana State lost its season opener 27-0 at home to Eastern Illinois, so IU has no business losing that game in much the same way it had no business winning this one.

That Week 3 meeting with Louisville in Indianapolis looks more and more like the proper start of a season whose expectations remain difficult to handicap.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football vs. Ohio State: Hoosiers hang tough but QBs sputter