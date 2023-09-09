3 reasons IU football beat Indiana State: Tayven Jackson makes case for starting QB job

BLOOMINGTON – IU eased past Indiana State for its first win of the season Friday, 41-7. The Hoosiers started on a 21-0 tear and never looked troubled. Here are three reasons why:

Tayven Jackson excels from the start

As was previously announced, Tayven Jackson started behind center, Allen still sorting through his options between Jackson and Brendan Sorsby. At bare minimum, Jackson will have done nothing to hurt himself in his coach’s mind Friday.

The Center Grove grad captained IU’s first five touchdown drives, even finishing one of them off himself on a designed run.

Indiana's Tayven Jackson (2) scores a touchdown during the first half of the Indiana versus Indiana State football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

On the evening, Jackson finished 18-of-21 passing for 236 yards, that rushing touchdown also on his ledger. Sorsby also acquitted himself well, connecting on 9-of-16 passes for 108 yards. The offense moved best with Jackson. He certainly gave Allen something to think about, even factoring for the competition.

Jaylin Lucas explosive early

If IU was looking for a fast start from its offense, Jaylin Lucas was ready to deliver.

That offense moved more smoothly in its first few drives Friday than it had at any point in the Ohio State loss. With Tayven Jackson pulling the strings behind center, the Hoosiers (1-1, 0-1) tore off three-straight touchdown drives to begin the game.

The third, Jackson finished with his legs, scrambling 10 yards up the middle for the score on a designed quarterback draw. But the first two belonged to Lucas, Indiana’s explosive all-purpose back. He finished the Hoosiers’ first scoring drive with a 25-yard run bouncing out to the right and sprinting past Indiana State defenders, before repeating the trick from the same distance a drive later.

Penalties to clean up

Tom Allen’s frustration at a slew of special teams penalties in the Ohio State defeat won’t abate during postgame film review this weekend.

The Hoosiers committed five more penalties in that phase alone, two kickoffs out of bounds and three separate infractions on punts. None were so costly as last week, when Indiana routinely started drives backed up inside its own 20 against the Buckeyes. But Allen’s frustration will understandably remain, with a serious test waiting next weekend in Indianapolis.

To some extent, it felt like IU worked out a lot of its Week 1 mistakes in Week 2, some missed tackles and offensive penalties also sprinkled into a sloppy yet successful Friday night.

Allen will want to see much cleaner football in all phases next weekend against Louisville. In many ways, the season starts now.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football: Tayven Jackson impresses in win over Indiana State