3 reasons IU basketball lost to Wisconsin: Hoosiers are barreling toward the bubble

BLOOMINGTON – IU's losing streak reached four games Tuesday night, in a 74-69 loss to No. 16 Wisconsin.

Here are three reasons why:

Offense subdued once again

For a team struggling badly to score the ball, Indiana’s start Tuesday looked ideal. The Hoosiers got to the rim early and often, pounding the paint and scoring eight points before the first media timeout. And then those points dried up, again.

IU (16-9, 7-8) would score just 23 points in the last 16 ½ minutes of the first half. The Hoosiers finished the opening 20 minutes plus-10 in paint points but shot just 11-of-20 on layups and dunks. Couple that to a 2-of-8 mark from behind the 3-point line, and you can figure out where that hot scoring start went.

The Hoosiers defended their way through the half admirably, trailing by just one at the break largely because of an 11-3 discrepancy in made free throws. But the broader issue — Indiana’s ability to consistently score the ball and draw energy and confidence from that ability — remained.

Trayce Jackson-Davis stands up

He got better as the game wore on.

IU never gave up on its big man. He never stopped begging his bench to run actions he swore with his words and his body language he did not believe Wisconsin could stop. Both were rewarded for their persistence.

Unlike that collapse in Madison, Jackson-Davis stayed aggressive in the second half, and Wisconsin couldn’t slow him down. He got to his favored left hand. He finished alley oops and drives with dunks. He got Wisconsin bigs into foul trouble.

His recent performances hadn't been up to Jackson-Davis' substantial standards. But on a night when the Hoosiers needed a win in the worst kind of way, their best player stood up and gave them an All-American performance. Jackson-Davis finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Johnny Davis takes it away

Wisconsin's star would have the final word.

Johnny Davis scored early, slowed down in the second half and then came alive when it mattered, scoring 14 of his 30 points in the game's last four minutes. IU tried different coverages and different defenders. Nothing worked in the end, as Davis and the Badgers extended IU's misery, and its losing streak, to four games.

A team that looked comfortably inside the NCAA tournament field two weeks ago is now barreling toward the bubble.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

No. 15 Wisconsin 74, Indiana 69

WISCONSIN (19-5): Crowl 4-7 0-0 9, Wahl 2-7 0-0 4, Joh.Davis 10-15 10-14 30, Davison 4-11 10-10 21, Hepburn 4-8 0-1 8, Carlson 0-0 0-2 0, Vogt 0-0 2-2 2, Jor.Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Bowman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 22-29 74.

INDIANA (16-9): Jackson-Davis 10-13 10-14 30, Kopp 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 5-8 2-2 13, Galloway 3-8 0-0 7, Johnson 3-16 0-0 7, Stewart 2-5 2-2 8, Bates 0-5 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-1 0-0 0, Durr 0-1 0-0 0, Lander 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 14-18 69.

Halftime—Wisconsin 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 4-16 (Davison 3-8, Crowl 1-2, Joh.Davis 0-1, Jor.Davis 0-2, Hepburn 0-3), Indiana 5-18 (Stewart 2-4, Thompson 1-2, Galloway 1-3, Johnson 1-6, Kopp 0-1, Bates 0-2). Rebounds_Wisconsin 34 (Joh.Davis 12), Indiana 29 (Jackson-Davis, Thompson 8). Assists_Wisconsin 8 (Hepburn 3), Indiana 14 (Jackson-Davis 6). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 16, Indiana 25.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball loses to Wisconsin: IU NCAA tournament hopes dented