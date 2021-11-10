3 reasons IU basketball beat Eastern Michigan: Hoosiers let EMU hang around in opener

BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana began the Mike Woodson era with a win, but perhaps not as convincing of one as expected. The Hoosiers held off Eastern Michigan 68-62. However, they allowed the Eagles to get as close as one point of the lead with 2:47 to go and two points with 24 seconds left in their new coach's debut with Assembly Hall open for business for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are three reasons why it happened.

Rome wasnt built in a day. With that being said, it was great to be back in the hall and I cant wait to watch our team grow through the upcoming games.🔴⚪️ 1-0. — TJD (@TrayceJackson) November 10, 2021

IU's defense was suffocating until late

Woodson said during a Zoom news conference Monday the Hoosiers' defense remains well ahead of its offense, which is undergoing a more drastic philosophical change from that of the previous regime. That assessment clearly checks out.

Eastern Michigan missed its first 11 field goal attempts and didn't score a point until the 12:39 mark of the first half. Using more intense ball pressure and swift rotations, the Hoosiers kept the Eagles from getting much of anything accomplished off the dribble for most of the game and got excellent defense around the rim from forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson, who combined for five blocked shots.

That being said, the Hoosiers struggled to put the game away late, and especially had trouble containing freshman guard Noah Farrakhan. Farrakhan made five of his last eight shots after missing his first 13 and finished with 18 points to nearly bring the Eagles all the way back himself.

Still Eastern Michigan finished 20 of 64 from the field, 9 of 23 from 3 with .816 points per possession. IU won just 43-42 on the glass, but kept the Eagles to just four second-chance points.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was out of EMU's class

Jackson-Davis said Monday his game would showcase "a little of everything" and on Tuesday it very much showed. He was a force on both ends and on the glass finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks, a steal and three assists, and he was by far Indiana's most efficient player, making 9 of his 14 field goal attempts.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) works against Eastern Michigan's Axel Okongo (15) during the first half of the Indiana versus Eastern Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skjody Assembly Hall on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Woodson kept Jackson-Davis around in part by promising him his game would expand, which would in turn make him more attractive to NBA scouts. There was evidence of that, as his second field goal of the game was a jumper from the top of the key about 17 feet out. But he was also even more proficient at the parts of his game that already stood out, as most of the rest of his buckets came around the rim as layups or dunks. He was tough to contain when he operated with his back to the basket, even-more difficult to contain on pick-and-rolls, and simply unstoppable in transition. His highlight of the day came during a second-half sequence when he blocked a shot on one end, kept the ball alive for a fast break and went all out to get to the other end to flush home an alley-oop from point guard Xavier Johnson.

The only concern is the Hoosiers were still to reliant on him. In the first 10 minutes of the second half, he made six of Indiana's seven field goals and there was a stretch of more than 9 minutes when no one else made a bucket. Just one other player scored in double figures with Johnson scoring 14.

Woodson: "I’m not highly disappointed. I like the way we played in spurts. The fact that we made the plays coming down the stretch, a team that hasn’t been together a long time getting challenged." #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) November 10, 2021

The Hoosiers still struggle to shoot

The game's first two minutes seemed to suggest a new era for Indiana as far as outside shooting as transfer guard Parker Stewart hit a pair of 3-pointers in succession. However, those were two of just four the Hoosiers hit in the game as they went 4 of 24 from beyond the arc including 0 of 9 in the second half.

The Hoosiers' last 3-pointer came from Johnson with 4:57 to go in the first half, so the Hoosiers missed their last 12 from distance.

Indiana also struggled at the free throw line, making just eight of 15 attempts in the second half and 12 of 20 for the game, which is a big reason why Eastern Michigan managed to hang around.

