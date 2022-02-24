3 reasons Dwayne Haskins can start for the Steelers this season

There have been a lot of quarterbacks linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers but one name you don’t hear enough is Dwayne Haskins. The Steelers have said they will tender the restricted free agent and he will be one of two experienced quarterbacks heading into the offseason with Mason Rudolph.

No one might be giving Haskins much of a chance but here are three reasons Haskins can start for the Steelers this season.

The arm is elite

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

In going back and watching Haskins play in preseason one thing is clear. He had the strongest arm on the roster last season. Haskins can generate more velocity with a flick of his wrist than a lot of quarterbacks can with their whole arm.

He's more mobile than before

(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Haskins was never known as a dual-threat quarterback at Ohio State and even early in his NFL career, he wasn’t much of a runner. But you could see last preseason he understands when to run, shows no hesitation and can get upfield in a hurry.

Haskins is more decisive than Rudolph

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Another thing we saw from Haskins in the preseason was his quick decisions and reads. He has confidence in his receivers and gets the football out quickly despite not being afraid of pushing the ball downield.

1

1