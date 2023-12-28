3 Reasons Clemson picks up a Gator Bowl win over Kentucky

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are a day away from their matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats in this year’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

The game takes place on Dec. 29 in Jacksonville, Fla., at Noon. It is Clemson’s 50th bowl appearance and the 10th time they will participate in the Gator Bowl. Clemson (8-4, 4-4 ACC) will face a Kentucky (7-5, 3-5 SEC) team with talent on both sides of the ball, being coached by one of the best in the game, Mark Stoops.

This game can go either way, but Clemson is the favorite heading into this matchup for a reason. The Tigers have more than what it takes to win this game and end their season on a high note. Here are three reasons Clemson will pick up a Gator Bowl win over Kentucky.

Clemson's dynamic duo at running back will shine

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t get it twisted; Kentucky has a strong run defense, and it will not be easy sledding for the Tigers on the ground. Even so, this dynamic duo of Will Shipley and Phil Mafah want to end their seasons on a high, not in what could very well be one or even both players’ final games in a Clemson uniform. Heading into the 2023 season, this backfield received tremendous praise for what they are capable of, and while we haven’t seen it all season, the duo ended the regular season with an excellent stretch of games. These two will be leaned on once again and should be the focal point of the Tigers’ offense at least one more time. I’m expecting this duo to go out on top.

Clemson's defensive veterans are going to be play hard

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

While the Tigers will be missing some key pieces, a lot of veteran talent is sticking around for one more appearance in a Clemson uniform. Barrett Carter is back for another year, which is wonderful news for Clemson fans, but we will be seeing some Tigers make their final appearances for this team. The defensive line, in particular, is where Clemson will see some of their veterans perform for the fans one more time, and you best believe they’ll be hungry. Guys like Tyler Davis, Justin Mascoll, and Xavier Thomas are all in one more time, and I’m expecting this defensive line to play hard and well. Clemson’s defense should be excellent on Friday.

Cade Klubnik has something to prove as the season comes to an end

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s be honest: this was not the year we were all hoping for regarding Clemson’s offense and starting quarterback Cade Klubnik. It was frustrating for many, but all of that can be pushed out the window if we see an outstanding performance from Klubnik in this Gator Bowl. He has the talent, and you best believe he has something to prove here. There’s been a lot of noise surrounding Klubnik and his performance this season, and the best way to shut up the haters is with a strong performance to end the season. It’s safe to say we jumped the gun with Klubnik and our expectations for him this season, but we also need to see something from him in this Gator Bowl to feel comfortable about him being Clemson’s guy down the line. I’ve got a feeling he knows this and will show us why we were all so excited about him after last season’s ACC Championship win.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire