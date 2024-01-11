3 reasons Clemson football's Dabo Swinney would be good fit at Alabama, and 2 he wouldn't

OK, so who wants to follow Nick Saban?

As Alabama’s search for its next head football coach unfolds, the bet here is that Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne may place a call to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney sooner than later.

One would assume that Swinney, a former player and assistant coach at Alabama, would be on his short list, albeit perhaps not at the top.

If the job were offered Swinney, I would expect quite an internal struggle to ensue. Swinney, after all, is firmly entrenched at Clemson. He been a coach there for 21 years, the first five as an assistant; his three sons grew up here, and he’s beloved by the vast majority of Clemson’s avid and supportive fan base.

Here are three reasons Swinney would be a viable candidate to replace Saban, followed by a couple of reasons why he might not be:

Dabo Swinney is a dyed-in-the-wood Alabaman

Swinney was born and raised in Pelham, Alabama, and grew up rooting for the Crimson Tide and idolizing legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, attending Alabama games whenever possible. He joined the team as a walk-on and eventually was awarded a scholarship by Coach Gene Stallings.

A member of Alabama’s 1992 national championship team, Swinney served as an assistant coach on the Crimson Tide staff for eight seasons.

Clemson coach boasts an outstanding résumé

The winningest coach in program history, Swinney has guided the Tigers to a 170-43 record in 16-plus seasons, including a 9-4 record last season that culminated with a five-game winning streak and a victory against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 29.

Swinney became Clemson’s all-time winningest coach on Nov. 4, passing College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard with a 31-23 victory against Notre Dame. Swinney has led the Tigers to eight ACC titles and two national championships, including a 44-16 victory against Saban and Alabama in the 2018 national championship game.

The first coach in ACC history to lead a team to 20 bowl games, he has posted 13 consecutive seasons with at least nine victories, joining Alabama as the only other program in the country with an active streak of that duration.

Swinney went 2-2 all-time in head-to-head matchups against Saban-coached Alabama teams and now ranks first in winning percentage (.798) among active head coaches.

Swinney is widely recognized as an outstanding recruiter

It’s not his philosophy to hand out a plethora of offers to every talented high school athlete he sees, preferring to target a limited number of players who he considers perfect fits both for the school and the athlete.

Swinney has never had a top-ranked recruiting class, but he has an impressive record of corralling consistently strong groups, resulting in Clemson finishing in the top 15 of at least one primary recruiting service ranking for 14 consecutive years.

Swinney also has been bullish on his home state, signing 21 players from Alabama since 2009, including two 2023 Freshman All-Americans — defensive tackle Peter Woods and defensive end T.J. Parker.

Does Swinney really want to follow in Saban's footsteps?

Following a legend is never easy, particularly when the predecessor has seven national titles to his credit. All future Alabama coaches will be measured by the standard set by Saban, which is an unfortunate reality.

The Alabama fan base has extremely high expectations, and rest assured that the 10 losses Swinney’s teams have absorbed the past three seasons at Clemson would be cause for major concern — if not dismissal — in Tuscaloosa.

Copying his ACC success in the SEC would prove challenging

Swinney guided Clemson to eight ACC titles in a 12-year span, including six in a row during one stretch. Such success would tough to replicate in a football-centric league that includes Georgia, LSU, Florida, Tennessee and rapidly rising Ole Miss and Missouri. Throw in new members Oklahoma and Texas, and the annual gauntlet is evident.

Despite producing a national-best 11 bowl teams and a winning record in ACC vs. SEC matchups last season, the ACC isn’t exactly regarded as an imposing force. Simply put: Swinney and Clemson stand a much better chance of making the College Football Playoff in the ACC than Swinney and Alabama in the SEC.

