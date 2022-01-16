3 reasons Butler got blown out by Villanova: Dawgs suffer worst defeat since 1994

PHILADELPHIA – One step forward. One mile backward off the cliff.

No. 14 Villanova shot 60% and held Butler to 31%, leading to an 82-42 humiliation Sunday in Big East basketball at the Wells Fargo Center.

Butler, coming off a 72-58 road win at Georgetown, fell to 9-7 and 2-3.

It was an historic game, and for all the wrong reasons.

Butler had not lost by so many points since a 104-64 defeat at No. 4 North Carolina on Jan. 24, 1994.

Villanova averaged 1.40 points per possession, the worst defense by Butler of the KenPom era, which covers 21 years. And three of the worst seven have come in the Bulldogs’ past six games: Purdue averaged 1.32 on Dec. 18 and Xavier 1.37 on Jan. 7.

Previously, Butler’s worst loss to Villanova was 75-54 here March 2, 2019.

In five seasons under coach LaVall Jordan, Butler is 4-25 against the Top 25.

Chuck Harris led Butler with 15 points. Collin Gillespie scored 17, Justin Moore 15, and Jermaine Samuels and Eric Dixon 14 each for Villanova (13-4, 6-1).

Three reasons Butler lost:

This one ended early

It is hard enough to beat Villanova any time. Falling behind by 13 points in less than six minutes makes it almost impossible.

The Wildcats started 6-of-6 from the field and led 15-2. More than 34 minutes remained, but the outcome was effectively decided.

Over two seasons, Butler has trailed by 10 or more points in 29 of 41 games. The Bulldogs have had some dramatic comebacks, but so many deficits so often inevitably lead to defeat.

Given how hot the Wildcats were — 14-of-18 at one point for 78% — it was remarkable Butler got as close as 31-20 in the first half after falling behind 26-8.

Best defense is better offense

Virtually no opponent is going to keep pace with a team as hot as the Wildcats were, but Butler’s offensive shortcomings continue to sabotage the defense.

Defensive stops are desirable. So are made field goals.

Butler started 1-of-7, then missed 11 in a row to end the first half and begin the second. Villanova outscored Butler 21-3 to start the second half

Jair Bolden, who scored 23 points Thursday at Georgetown, had two. Bryce Golden, who had averaged 14.8 ppg over eight games, was scoreless.

The Bulldogs have no reliable scorers. If Harris could reclaim his freshman form, and if Bo Hodges continues progress, that could change. Hodges, who played Thursday for the first time in 10 months, had a better rhythm against Villanova than at Georgetown.

There was nothing to build on coming out of this outcome.

Villanova belongs in nation’s elite

Four Top-12 teams lost at home Saturday to unranked teams.

Villanova was not about to let that happen. Not when making nine of its first 11 3-point attempts. The Wildcats finished 12-of-19 for 63%.

The fact is, March Madness will be wide open, and Villanova is among those capable of reaching the Final Four or winning a national championship.

The Bulldogs were outclassed, and badly.

Contact IndyStar reporter David Woods at david.woods@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods007.

Villanova 82, Butler 42

BUTLER (9-7): Golden 0-3 0-0 0, Nze 4-4 0-0 10, Bolden 1-5 0-0 2, Taylor 1-4 2-4 5, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Harris 6-15 0-0 15, Lukosius 1-4 0-0 3, Hodges 2-6 0-0 4, Groce 0-3 0-0 0, Mulloy 0-1 1-2 1, Wilmoth 0-1 0-0 0, Tate 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 3-6 42.

VILLANOVA (13-4): Dixon 6-7 2-2 14, Samuels 4-7 6-7 14, Slater 0-0 2-2 2, Gillespie 6-7 0-0 17, Moore 4-8 4-4 15, Daniels 3-6 0-0 8, Antoine 1-5 0-0 3, Longino 0-4 0-0 0, Patterson 2-2 0-0 5, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Njoku 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 28-48 14-15 82.

Halftime—Villanova 39-23. 3-Point Goals_Butler 7-27 (Harris 3-5, Nze 2-2, Taylor 1-3, Lukosius 1-4, Mulloy 0-1, Parker 0-1, Tate 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Bolden 0-3, Groce 0-3, Hodges 0-3), Villanova 12-20 (Gillespie 5-6, Moore 3-4, Daniels 2-4, Patterson 1-1, Antoine 1-4, Samuels 0-1). Rebounds_Butler 17 (Nze, Hodges 4), Villanova 32 (Moore 7). Assists_Butler 5 (Golden, Bolden, Taylor, Harris, Lukosius 1), Villanova 21 (Moore 5). Total Fouls_Butler 14, Villanova 9.

