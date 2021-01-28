3 reasons Ben Roethlisberger got rid of the football the fastest of them all

Ben Roethlisberger had the quickest average Snap to Throw time of any QB since 2012 👀 2020 Avg Time- 2.17 seconds pic.twitter.com/LaukcSW5d9 — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) January 27, 2021

According to Pro Football Focus, no quarterback in the NFL got rid of the ball last season faster than Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. If you watched the games you saw an offense relegated to an almost horizontal passing game for long stretches and this was directly related to the team’s inability to run the football and sustain drives.

But why did it happen? Here are our three favorite theories, all of which are probably partially true.

Roethlisberger's elbow

As we said all season long, Roethlisberger looked like a guy who didn't play with full confidence in his surgically-repaired arm. That's not to say he couldn't throw it deep because he would let it rip on occasion. But the accuracy just wasn't there. I think many of Roethlisberger's quick decisions were based on his own worries about his arm.

Offensive line struggles

As the weeks went on, the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line looked worse and worse. Injuries and age are caught up to this group. Roethlisberger wasn't sacked often in 2020 but this was no thanks to the offensive line.

The Randy Fichtner effect

The Steelers have chosen to move on from Randy Fichtner as offensive coordinator and this really could be the best thing that could happen to Roethlisberger. It's no stretch to say at least some of the Steelers dependence on the short passing game was just a product of Fichtner's ineptitude.