3 Rams games among 10 most-watched sporting events of 2022 so far

The Los Angeles Rams have been in the NFL spotlight for several years now since they turned things around in 2017 and went on to make the Super Bowl a year later. They’ve been a huge draw for TV ratings, which is why they usually receive the maximum number of prime-time games each year.

They certainly delivered last season during their postseason run, and plenty of fans tuned in to see them play. According to Sports Media Watch, three Rams games were among the 10 most-watched sporting events of 2022 so far. They also played four of the top 14 games in terms of viewership and five of the top 18.

Here’s where each of those games ranked inside the top 20:

1. Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

2. NFC Championship vs. 49ers

6. NFC divisional round vs. Buccaneers

14. NFC wild card vs. Cardinals

18. Week 18 vs. 49ers

It’s no surprise that the Super Bowl was at the top, drawing 99.18 million viewers. The NFC title game against the 49ers was also a thriller, and that game drew 50.23 million viewers – more than the AFC championship between the Chiefs and Bengals, which had 47.85 million people tuning in.

The NFL dominated this ratings poll, grabbing all of the top 14 spots, with the college football national championship coming in at No. 15. And despite the NBA season being in full swing in 2022, including the playoffs, the league’s top-rated game was Game 6 of the NBA Finals, which ranked 30th.

