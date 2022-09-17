3 Raiders starters ruled out vs. Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their week of practice and released their final injury report of the week. They have three starters ruled out and another offensive contributor is unlikely to go.

Check out the final details of the Raiders’ Friday injury report with game designations.

Ruled out

C Andre James (concussion), S Tre’von Moehrig (hip), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle)

All three players missed practice all week. James being out means that Dylan Parham is likely to start at center. All three are starters.

Doubtful

RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring)

Bolden did not practice all week. He played last week and scored a touchdown.

Players with no game designation

CB Nate Hobbs (back), CB Sam Webb (ankle)

Hobs was a full participant all week. Webb was limited but then had full participation on Friday.

Cardinals' final injury report

Ruled out

WR And Isabella (back)

WR Rondale Moore (hamstring)

Questionable

CB Trayvon Mullen (toe)

OL Justin Pugh (neck)

S Jalen Thompson (toe)

DL J.J. Watt (calf)

