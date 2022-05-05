3 Raiders players make Top-50 in NFL merchandise sales

The NFLPA put out their list of the top 50 NFL players in terms of merchandise sales over the past year. Four Raiders players made the list. Here they are in order of highest ranking:

RB Josh Jacobs — 25

TE Darren Waller — 30

QB Derek Carr — 49

The totals were tallied up between March 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022.

Davante Adams made the list at 33, but he was not a member of the Raiders over that calendar year. He joined the Raiders via trade in March, so we can’t really count him as being a Raiders player. Though I’d expect his jersey sales has gone up since changing teams as is often the case.

Carr ranks 20th among quarterbacks in merchandise sales. Ten of the top 11 players on the list were QB’s. Jacobs is the fifth ranked running back while Waller was the third ranked tight end behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce.

You can see the full list of the top 50 players in merch sales here.