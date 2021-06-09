3 quick takeaways from Tom Izzo’s radio appearance Wednesday

Tom Izzo spent part of his Wednesday morning making an appearance on the 97.1 the Ticket’s morning show.

With Michigan State basketball starting summer practice this week, it is time to start making strides for the upcoming season. There was a lot to digest for coach Izzo as he starts preparing for the 2021-22 campaign.

While on the radio show, Izzo was able to give a small peek into the program and how things have progressed so far in the teams’ development.

Here are three quick takeaways from Izzo’s radio appearance:

1. Gabe Brown has made monster strides

Gabe Brown will be in a pivotal role for Michigan State basketball in the upcoming season. With Aaron Henry declaring for the NBA draft, MSU is in need of someone to take over the role as the star player. Gabe Brown is poised to be the next man up for MSU. A four-year senior who has run the course in East Lansing, Brown will be a focal point. On the radio show, Tom Izzo said Brown has taken a monster jump in his development.

2. Pierre Brooks is as good of a shooter as they have

Pierre Brooks was the third member, along with Jaden Akins and Max Christie, in Michigan State's 2021 recruiting class. The Detroit native is known for his ability to score. MSU fans will be refreshed to know the shooting aspect of MSU's offense should improve immensely this season with the new additions. Izzo made it a point to say Brooks is as good a shooter as they have on their team to this point.

3. AJ Hoggard has lost weight

AJ Hoggard had an up and down freshman season with the Spartans. He showed a strong ability to pass the ball and run the offense, but he struggled with scoring and defense. A lot of Hoggard's struggles had to do with the lack of time he's had on campus to work with the staff because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hoggard being able to work with the strength staff full time has been paying major dividends. Izzo pointed out AJ has dropped 33 pounds since arriving to campus last year.

