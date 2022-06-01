3 quick takeaways from Chiefs’ debut of ‘Work to Win’

The Kansas City Chiefs’ new 3-part behind-the-scenes series “Work to Win” debuted on Tuesday night.

In the first episode titled, “Free Agency” the team gave a quick yet insightful look into their offseason plan. Below you’ll find a few quick takeaways from some of what was revealed during the course of the episode:

The Chiefs targeted Justin Reid from Day 1

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

It seems like a big goal of this series wasn’t just to provide insight into the offseason plan for Kansas City, but to show that they executed said plan.

“This offseason, we certainly had a few line items,” Veach said. “We wanted to add more youth and talent on the defensive side.”

At times this offseason, the Chiefs may have suggested they had an interest in bringing back Tyrann Mathieu. In this series, they made it pretty clear that they had other plans from the get-go. Justin Reid was that plan on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think this year’s free agency was definitely a success because from the time we got to the combine from when we got back here from the time free agency started we had a definitive plan,” Veach said. “We stuck by it and Justin Reid was part of that plan right out of the gate. We were able to execute that.”

Chiefs' persistence sparked mutual interest from Justin Reid, JuJu Smith-Schuster

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking to the plan of action that the Chiefs had, they were extremely persistent with the free agents they wanted to land. That persistence came across well and played a key part in Justin Reid’s decision to sign with the team.

“Once teams were able to start putting cards on the table and who was interested, having a couple of offers,” Reid said. “But the overarching theme that I kept coming back to was how interested Kansas City was.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster echoed a similar experience. Brett Veach and the Chiefs had shown interest in the former Steelers wideout last offseason as well.

“It’s kind of a no-brainer, man,” Smith-Schuster said. “When K.C. comes after you two times in a row. It’s kind of like, ‘Man, just take it.'”

Story continues

It feels good to feel wanted and the Chiefs clearly made both of these players feel that way, ultimately influencing their decision to join the team in free agency.

JuJu Smith-Schuster reveals something interesting about his role in Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We all know that Ben Roethlisberger was on his last leg with the Steelers last season. It seems that Smith-Schuster had a bigger issue with his role in the offense in Pittsburgh than he did with the declined play of his starting quarterback.

“I think the past couple of years, I’ve been out there in Pittsburgh and I haven’t been running the routes that I want to,” Smith-Schuster said. “I think coming here, playing with Pat (Mahomes), playing with Trav (Kelce) — all these guys around me who are all just weapons — I can learn as I still grow.”

Not only does Smith-Schuster see playing in Kansas City as an opportunity for an improved role, but he sees a pathway to continued growth as a player and teammate that he didn’t see elsewhere.

1

1