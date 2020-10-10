3 questions the Yankees must answer during the offseason before the 2021 season

The Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman have been forced to shift into offseason mode following Friday night’s ALDS defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Nobody knows more than Cashman does how impatient Yankee fans can get, and without a World Series appearance since 2009, there’s no doubt there are some anxious members of the fanbase who will be closely watching every Hot Stove decision.

Here are three questions the Yankees need to answer as they look ahead for the 2021 season.

Is Gary Sanchez the starting catcher?

Sanchez came into 2020 with renewed expectations after an All-Star season in 2019. He rebounded from a brutal 2018 season to mash 33 home runs with an .841 OPS, and though his defense remained a question mark, there was hope he could finally right the ship on that side of things. But even if he’s simply average defensively, his superior offensive production would more than make up for those shortcomings.

That plan all came crashing to the ground in the shortened season. Sanchez spent much of 2020 with the worst batting average among qualified hitters in baseball. He struck out in more than a third of his plate appearances (64 K’s in 178 PAs) and finished the season with an abysmal slash line of .147/.253/.365.

Meanwhile, Kyle Higashioka entrenched himself as Gerrit Cole’s personal catcher, but also started in two of the other three ALDS games in which the Yankees’ ace did not pitch. Higashioka homered in Game 1 and had four hits in 14 postseason at bats.

And of course, the possibility of signing J.T. Realmuto also looms, though SNY’s Andy Martino reports the Yankees are unlikely to be big spenders this offseason. But it is the Yankees, after all, and acquiring a high-end talent in free agency is never totally off the table.

Sanchez made $5 million this year and has two more years of arbitration eligibility before becoming a free agent following the 2022 season. He’s been in the organization since signing as an international free agent in 2009, but have the Yankees finally seen enough from him to cut bait? His trade value will be at an all-time low and despite a poor season, his salary is unlikely to go down in arbitration. The Bombers may just have to cross their fingers and hope for another rebound season from Sanchez.

Which impending free agents will the Yankees re-sign?

When the Yankees signed DJ LeMahieu prior to the 2019 season, they surely couldn’t have expected him to be one of the most productive hitters in baseball over the length of his two-year, $24 million contract.

After finishing 4th in MVP voting in 2019, LeMahieu followed that up by leading the American League in batting average (.364), on base percentage (.421) and OPS (1.011) in 2020.

He’s an integral part of the Yankees lineup, and despite what’s sure to be a pay increase for LeMahieu, you’d have to think Cashman will do whatever he can to bring him back.

View photos lemahieu-mets.jpg More

Story continues