3 questions for Texas Tech basketball ahead of Big 12 media days

The 2023-24 college basketball season is right around the corner with Big 12 media days set to emanate from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, this week.

Grant McCasland will make his debut at the event as the new head coach of the Texas Tech basketball team. He'll be joined by players Joe Toussaint, Warren Washington and Devan Cambridge on Wednesday for the men's portion.

While media days bring the season closer to the starting line, there are some questions that can't be answered in Kansas City. Those will take the season to come full circle, but it's a good idea to look at these angles now and see how everything unfolds.

1. Who will handle the scoring for Texas Tech basketball?

This year's Red Raiders will feature a slew of new faces who will all be expected to take on bigger roles than last season. Last year's team featured five players that averaged double-digit scoring numbers. Four of those players are gone.

Pop Isaacs is the lone returner of this group. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 11.5 points per game in his freshman campaign. Among other players returning to Tech, Kerwin Walton has the highest points per game average at just 3.6.

This means the Red Raiders will have new leading scorers. Of the five transfers brought in this summer, four of them averaged between 10.9 points/game (Chance McMillian) and 9.2 points/game (Washington) with their previous teams. Those two, along with Darrion Williams, Toussaint and Cambridge will be tasked with some more production.

KyeRon Lindsay, a mid-year transfer from Georgia, will also be in the mix for a heavy workload. Isaacs seems like a safe bet to be the leading scorer, but could Williams or Cambridge become go-to players in their own right?

2. What kind of pace/tempo will the Red Raiders employ?

The worst-kept secret of McCasland's arrival is his teams at North Texas played slower than slow. The Mean Green were dead-last nationally in adjusted tempo and average possession length last season. Tech was a middle of the pack team in both categories.

McCasland's system, plus the system brought in by new assistant coach Dave Smart, should put emphasis back on defense for Tech, an area the team sorely lacked last season (they finished 66th in adjusted defensive efficiency after being a top 20 team each of the previous five years).

Isaacs said this summer that the Red Raiders will be a team that gets up and down the court and shoot a lot of 3-pointers. The team has also made a point to say how physical and intentional they will be this season. Combining the two elements could make for an interesting watch.

3. What is this team's ceiling?

Answering this question is going to take a lot of time, and much of it has to do with how the Big 12 Conference looks this season.

The Big 12 has been recognized as the best basketball conference in the country the last few years. That was with 10 members. Now that there are 14 teams, it seems hard for the Big 12 to keep that label. The bottom will dictate that.

McCasland's said on multiple occasions that the goal this year is to get into the NCAA Tournament field and build from there. That's why the five transfers were brought in — all were on 2023 NCAA Tournament teams. With the expanded conference, finishing in the top eight should put the Red Raiders firmly into the 2024 field. Anything above that should yield higher and higher seed lines.

