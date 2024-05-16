3 questions still facing Jets after 2024 NFL Draft

Free agency is over. The NFL Draft is, too. The Jets now have the team they’ll take with them to training camp. They’ll trim it to get to the regular season.

Is this good enough to get to the playoffs? The team hopes so. There’s no official mandate from Woody Johnson, but it’s clear anything short will result in wholesale changes.

It just might be enough, assuming New York can find a way to answer these three questions before the season...

Can the Jets keep everyone healthy?

You look at the Jets on paper and things look good. Really, really good, actually. You can make the argument they’re among the five most talented teams in the entire league. Their only notable weakness is the safety spot opposite Tony Adams and that’s mitigated by an elite-level corner-backing trio of Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and Michael Carter.

The big question is if those players on paper will play the majority of the season. The Jets are in trouble if they cannot.

Injuries derailing a season is nothing new. You take one or two key players off any of the league’s contenders and they’re no longer viewed in the same light. The difference with the Jets is that the players they’re banking on have legitimate injury histories.

LT Tyron Smith hasn’t played a full season since 2015. G Alijah Vera-Tucker ended the last two seasons on the injured reserve. RT Morgan Moses started to break down late last year. WR Mike Williams has played one full season in his career. QB Aaron Rodgers is coming off a torn Achilles’. RB Breece Hall tore his knee two years ago.

There’s an awful lot of ifs on the Jets roster. The biggest: If they can keep their players healthy this season might be a special one.

How much is left in the tank with Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers spent the tail end of last season torching the starting defense as the scout team quarterback. Ask anyone affiliated with the Jets who has seen him throw during the offseason program and they’ll tell you his arm is as alive as ever.

There is something to worry about a 40-year-old quarterback coming off a torn Achilles’ who also didn’t look quite the same (a thumb injury was partially to blame) his final year with the Packers (2022).

Granted, the Jets don’t need Rodgers to be Superman. If he’s half the player he was for over a decade in Green Bay they’ll compete for the AFC East crown and certainly be in the playoffs. The problem is if Rodgers gets hurt again or it takes longer to shake off the rust than some hope.

Does Nathaniel Hackett still have it?

The Jets made attempts to add a veteran offensive coach to the staff this offseason who would've taken over control of the offense, but they were unable to get that done, so they’re running it back with Hackett.

That’s noteworthy. You don’t try to (basically) replace someone you’re confident in. That tells you there are concerns internally with Hackett’s ability to run the offense.

There is a sense within the Jets that Rodgers can save them. Basically, if Hackett struggles like he did last year, Rodgers will be able to adjust things at the line to still put the Jets in position to have success. He very well might, that’s just a lot of pressure to put on one player. This isn’t the NBA where superstars can double as coach.

The Jets spent this offseason plugging many of the holes they had from a year ago. When healthy, the offensive line is fortified, receivers infused with talent and a backup quarterback here in case something goes wrong. Even the defense, a top unit a season ago, welcomed one of the game’s best pass rushers in Haason Reddick.

The only thing the Jets didn’t improve was their offensive play calling. They tried, but couldn’t. Now it’s on Hackett to show he can be more than just the quarterback’s friend.