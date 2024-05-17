3 questions still facing Giants after 2024 NFL Draft

The Giants surprised most to make the playoffs two years ago. They regressed quite a bit last year. Now they head into year three of the Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen regime a bit of an anomaly.

Normally, this is the year in a rebuild where a team takes a significant jump. The Giants, though, appear still stuck in the early stages of their hopeful return to glory.

With free agency and the NFL Draft over, Daboll now has the team he’ll take with him through the final portions of the offseason and training camp. What questions still surround the makeup of the group, though?

Is there enough on offense?

The Giants made the right move drafting Malik Nabers once it became impossible to acquire Drake Maye. He gives them a weapon at receiver they haven’t had since Odell Beckham Jr. You wonder, though, if there’s enough around him.

Saquon Barkley is gone. Darren Waller seems closer to retirement than suiting up for the Giants again. That gives Daniel Jones a group of Devin Singletary in the backfield, Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt opposite Nabers, and either Daniel Bellinger or rookie Theo Johnson at tight end.

The offensive line, assuming Evan Neal can play at a competent level, should be much improved following the additions of Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor. Those guys don’t score points, though.

You like Robinson and Hyatt, but you’re banking on potential there. Not proven. Same goes for just about everyone else.

This is a very important season for Daboll. His prolific offense in Buffalo is among the reasons he got the Giants job. You just wonder if the players are there to score enough to consistently win games.

Is the Drew Lock contingency plan good enough?

The Jones the Giants signed is not the one they have now. The performance regression from a season ago is a very real concern, but more so than that is his durability. Any player with two neck injuries and a surgically-repaired knee is a major red flag. That’s among the reasons the Giants were so aggressive in their attempts to trade up for Maye.

Aug 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Big Blue will head into camp with Lock behind Jones. The whispers are getting louder that the quarterbacking depth chart is written in pencil, though. Daboll will play the player he believes gives the Giants the best chance. Understandable, considering what might happen if things go poorly.

The idea of having someone around to push Jones is a good one. The worry is that Lock isn’t a good enough option.

He wasn’t good his first three years with the Broncos (8-13 as a starter, 59.3 completion percentage, 25 touchdowns, 20 interceptions). He looked very much like a spot-duty starter, career backup in his two starts for the Seahawks last year (63.2 completion percentage, three touchdowns, three interceptions).

It’s hard to feel optimistic that the Giants are fine if Jones can’t go (health), or isn’t good enough (performance).

Will the secondary be good enough?

The Giants are still monitoring the veteran free agent market, evident by the addition late last week of receiver Allen Robinson. Cornerback would be a wise addition as things don’t look great at the moment. Deonte Banks, last year’s first-round pick, is a good player with high upside. Opposite him right now is a void left by Adoree' Jackson that the Giants haven’t filled.

Cor’Dale Flott, Tre Hawkins, and Aaron Robinson will compete for the job. It’s hard to feel confident in any of them locking down A.J. Brown or Devonta Smith twice a year.

The Giants should have one of the better pass rushes in the NFL if Kayvon Thibodeaux (11.5 sacks) takes another step, factoring in the addition of Brian Burns. Those two, with Dexter Lawrence pushing the middle, are a legitimate force.

The problem arises if the ball is out of the quarterback’s hand before they can get home. That might happen if the Giants can’t find an answer opposite Banks.