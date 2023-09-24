3 questions we still have after Clemson football's loss to Florida State

CLEMSON — Clemson football's 31-24 overtime loss to Florida State wasn't all bad, but there are still some big questions looming for the Tigers.

Clemson (2-2, 0-2 ACC) is facing injuries, kicking questions and more as it tries to put the loss behind it for a road game at Syracuse (4-0, 0-0) on Saturday (ABC, noon).

Here's what's top-of-mind as the Tigers try to bounce back.

How will Clemson's receivers fare if Antonio Williams misses more time?

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney did not provide an update on starting slot receiver Antonio Williams' injury status. Williams missed the Florida State game with an unspecified injury and was in a walking boot on the sideline.

Clemson's receivers actually played pretty well against the Seminoles. The position has been a source of angst for the Tiger faithful, and Williams' absence didn't help. But freshman Tyler Brown had a good game in his first start in Williams' stead, leading the Tigers with 84 yards on five receptions. One thing to note: Brown appeared to injure his shoulder in the game but did return. His ability to step into Williams' role and lead the team in receiving, as Williams often does, bodes well if the sophomore has to miss more time.

Troy Stellato was also a pleasant surprise. The redshirt sophomore had four catches, three of them for first downs, with 41 yards. Beaux Collins four receptions for 29 yards, and Adam Randall had two for 12.

The passing game as a whole looked better than I expected against Florida State, but we'll see if that's sustainable.

How much would a Nate Wiggins absence affect the secondary?

We don't yet know what injury starting cornerback Nate Wiggins sustained against the Seminoles or if it will hold him out against Syracuse. We do know he was helped off the field and wasn't putting weight on his left leg, but was later limping around the sideline.

We also know that after Wiggins left the game late in regulation, his replacement, sophomore Jeadyn Lukus, got mossed by Florida State receiver Keon Coleman for the game-winning touchdown.

If Wiggins has to miss any games, Lukus is the presumed starter. He's made some good plays as the No. 2 corner: He had the big hit against FAU that led to linebacker Wade Woodaz's interception. But he's also played about half as many snaps as Wiggins, and the Tigers' No. 3 corner is true freshman Avieon Terrell. If Wiggins misses time, this is certainly an area of concern.

How long will Clemson stick with kicker Jonathan Weitz?

Swinney said kicker Jonathan Weitz will still be the Tigers' go-to on extra points and field goals inside about 40 yards despite missing a go-ahead 29-yarder in the fourth quarter against Florida State.

It was, of course, a costly miss. But honestly, Weitz's debut could've gone worse. Swinney called Weitz "off the beach" last week after kicker Robert Gunn III missed three field goals and an extra point in three games. Weitz had been the backup kicker for four seasons through 2022 and has been working on getting his MBA online from Clemson while living in Charleston. When he came to practice Monday, he apparently hadn't kicked a ball since April, and he had never attempted a field goal in his Tigers career.

COLUMN: With Clemson's College football Playoff hopes all but over, the Pop-Tarts Bowl is still a possibility

He was 3-for-3 on extra points and made a 30-yarder before the big fourth-quarter miss. So, yeah, it probably could've been worse.

What Weitz does in his next few games is certainly of interest. He could be lights-out from here on, or he could be just OK, and Swinney could try going back to Gunn. We just don't know yet.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: 3 questions we still have as Clemson football turns from FSU to Syracuse