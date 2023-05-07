3 questions the Steelers must answer on offense

The new leadership with the Pittsburgh Steelers has breathed new life into what is typically a less-than-enthusiastic offseason process. But even with everything that has happened so far, there are still questions to be answered before the start of the season. Here are the three big ones as of now for the offensive side of the ball.

How much better is Kenny Pickett?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The bottom line with all these improvements the Steelers have made is none of it will matter if quarterback Kenny Pickett hasn’t improved the rest won’t matter. One of the reasons the AFC North is so competitive is because the quarterbacks are so good. Pickett is going to be measured against guys like Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson and he has to be able to elevate his game.

What kind of offense is this?

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The one caveat to what we said about Pickett is if the Steelers decide to go full-on old school and turn into a run-first offense in 2023. Pittsburgh dabbled with the idea down the stretch and it worked. They have two excellent running backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren and a rebuilt offensive line designed to run the football.

Which offensive tackle is out of a job?

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

I think we all assumed when the Steelers drafted Broderick Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, he is coming in to replace Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle. But we expect to let this battle play our in camp and head coach Mike Tomlin is going to put the five best guys out there. This means if Moore comes back and holds his spot, Jone could end up replacing Chuks Okorafor.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire