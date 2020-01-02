3 questions for Ron Rivera as he takes over Redskins head coach

Ron Rivera officially takes over the Redskins head coach job on Thursday with an introductory press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. While his arrival comes with much excitement for Redskins fans, serious questions remain.

The three biggest questions center around power, authority and the future of the organization. After all, this is Washington.

Why did Ron choose Washington? The Redskins have one of the worst records in the NFL during the last decade and one of the worst organizational reputations in the NFL during the same time period. Ron Rivera has two NFL Coach of the Year since 2011, and plenty of NFL teams would be interested in him as coach. So, why did Ron choose the Redskins? He's going to need to answer that question, maybe more than once. The nucleus of young players and likelihood of plenty of salary cap room will help, but beyond that, Rivera has to explain why he can win on a team that has proven unable for two decades. Who's the boss? The guess is Rivera took the Redskins job because he gets final say on personnel. Thursday he will have to answer if that's the case. Even if Rivera has final say on football operations, he will still need help. Are some Redskins front office mainstays keeping their jobs? Will Rivera get some of his old cronies together from Carolina? The first batch of answers come Thursday afternoon. What happens next? It's already been reported that Rivera will hire Jack Del Rio at defensive coordinator. That unit should get better, immediately, as the Redskins have talent on defense, particularly up front. What else will happen on the coaching staff? What else will happen among the team's strength and rehab staff? Specifically, will Kevin O'Connell return as offensive coordinator? Bonus - Josh and Cam - Rivera will get asked about Josh Norman. The cornerback played for Rivera in Carolina, and the results were Pro Bowls and Jay-Z lyrics. Will Rivera revive Norman? Seems like a long shot considering Norman's $15 million contract for 2020. There's also the Cam Newton question. The Panthers QB thrived under Rivera's leadership, winning a Rookie of the Year award and the NFL MVP award in 2015. If Newton becomes available, Rivera will have a potentially awkward question about the Redskins future at QB, which belongs firmly to Dwayne Haskins.

Rivera will answer these questions, and much more, Thursday at 2 p.m. Check out @JPFInlayNBCS for updates.

