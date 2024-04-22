3 questions as Memphis football wraps spring practices with sky-high expectations for 2024

Memphis football spring practice is in the books.

The Tigers wrapped it up with Saturday's spring game, a semi-competitive affair that gave fans a chance to see some of the new players in action for the first time.

It also wrapped up a potentially monumental period for the football program as a whole. Memphis is returning quarterback Seth Henigan, leading receiver Roc Taylor and All-AAC first-team linebacker Chandler Martin to a team that went 10-3 and won the AutoZone Liberty Bowl last season. Since that bowl win, the university has finalized plans for the renovation of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, coach Ryan Silverfield has received a contract extension and FedEx has pledged $5 million a year for the next five years to name, image and likeness deals with Tigers athletes.

"Really, really exciting times," Silverfield said. "And today was a great day."

All the talk about momentum off the football field will soon turn toward it. The College Football Playoff is expanding in 2024, and a team from the Group of Five conferences will have a guaranteed spot. Memphis, which is likely to be the favorite in the AAC, has already been picked by plenty of pundits to be a playoff team this season.

That noise will surely ramp up during fall practices, which will kick off about a month before the Aug. 31 season opener against North Alabama.

Here are three questions for Memphis football after spring practices.

What will the offensive line look like?

Saturday's game didn't provide much insight into the offensive line pecking order for a couple of reasons. First, the split teams meant the projected starters weren't all on the same side of the ball, and a few players ended up out of position to fill all the spots.

Second, two key players were unavailable. South Carolina transfer Jaylen Nichols could be the Tigers' starting left tackle, but he's recovering from a knee injury. Marshall transfer Trent Holler also could be in the mix on the interior of the line. Silverfield called Nichols and Holler "key pieces" on Saturday.

The line could look completely different this fall. Jonah Gambill and Xavier Hill are the two returning starters, but they're both likely to play different positions than they did in 2023. Gambill has taken reps at center, while Hill has played at left guard.

Nichols will be in the mix with Iowa Central CC transfer Jonathan Young at left tackle. Redshirt freshman Malachi Breland is in the mix at right guard, while Louisiana-Monroe transfer Keydrell Lewis could be the right tackle.

All that, of course, is subject to change once the team reconvenes in the summer and throughout fall practices.

Who will emerge as a defensive playmaker alongside Chandler Martin?

First-year defensive coordinator Jordon Hankins' scheme will be built around Martin, who projects as Memphis' best defensive player heading into the summer. But there are plenty of spots up for grabs around him.

Defensive end Jaylon Allen, linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku and safety Simeon Blair exhausted their eligibility, while Cam Smith and DeAgo Brumfield entered the transfer portal.

Up front, new defensive line coach Spence Nowinsky has returning production in William Whitlow Jr., Keveion’ta Spears and CorMontae Hamilton, among others. Hankins brought in a slew of productive linebacker transfers in Harvard's Matt Hudson, North Carolina Central's Jayden Flaker and Arkansas State's Javante Mackey. Mackey suffered an injury during spring practices and was on crutches at Saturday's game.

MarJayvious Moss and Jaylen Johnson each came up with an interception Saturday. Both were with the Tigers' secondary in 2023, where there are plenty of spots available.

Davion Ross will be back after missing most of 2023 with an arm injury. Julian Barnett has drawn rave reviews from coaches and could play a bigger role this season.

How will the Tigers manage playoff expectations?

Memphis is undoubtedly set up well going into the summer and the regular season. The offense has most of its playmakers back and added Mario Anderson, who was South Carolina's leading rusher last season and is Memphis' most highly touted transfer acquisition.

"Everybody knows we've got one of the best offenses in the country. Just us going against them every day, I feel like that builds our confidence every day," defensive back Greg Rubin said. "Iron sharpens iron."

The defense will have to improve from last season, but the Tigers will enter fall practices with expectations as high as they've ever been for this program.

"One day at a time, one game at a time," Silverfield said. "I appreciate that people think highly of us and what we may accomplish, but man, we are so far away from where we need to be."

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: With Memphis spring football over, here are three questions