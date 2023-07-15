3 questions Jets must answer during 2023 NFL training camp

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 -- Aaron Rodgers during the Jets OTA. / Chris Pedota - NorthJersey.com - USA TODAY NETWORK

Here are three questions the Jets must answer when they report for training camp this year, where they'll be followed by the "Hard Knocks" cameras...

1. Can the Jets avoid the injury bug?

The Jets might not be the most talented team in the NFL, but their roster, when healthy, is certainly up there. There are some concerns, sure, but none that really threaten to derail a season before the playoffs.

The issue the Jets could run into is if the injury bug takes to their roster. They can withstand an injury or two at a couple of positions (receiver, tight end), but aside from those, they lack legitimate depth at some crucial spots. The outlook on the Jets’ season could take a completely different turn if they start losing players at quarterback (obviously), tackle and guard, cornerback and safety.

You do like the Jets’ chances of doing that. Robert Saleh and his staff have embraced sports science in an attempt to keep their players healthy. They’ve seen signs it’s working in his two years as coach. Sometimes, though, you get bad luck. The Jets can’t afford that heading into 2023.



Jets' first-round picks Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson are introduced at a news conference.

2. Will any rookies hit a wall?

Saleh discussed this routinely between his first and second seasons. Most young players endure the same learning curve in the NFL: They jump out of the gates, regress some in Year 2, then really begin to reach their ceiling in Year 3.

This last Jets draft class has the potential to be one of the best in team history. GM Joe Douglas selected the offensive (receiver Garrett Wilson), defensive (cornerback Sauce Gardner) and could have been offensive (running back Breece Hall) rookies of the year. Those three players are amongst the most important players on this roster. The Jets are expecting huge things from them in 2023 if they want to reach their goals.

Basically, the Gang Green need Wilson, Gardner, Hall and others from the class (Jermaine Johnson, Max Mitchell, Micheal Clemons) to be even better than they were a year ago. They can’t afford any setbacks.

3. Can Aaron Rodgers live up to the hype?

Rodgers, with the Packers, won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. In those seasons, he went 26-6 as a starter, completed 69.9 percent of his passes and threw for 8,414 yards, 85 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Those are video game numbers.

Rodgers did not have similar success last year. He was 8-9 as a starter, completed just 64.6 percent of his passes, and threw for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Those numbers would be among the best in Jets franchise history, but for a player who turned 39 in December, you wonder if it could be the beginning of the end?

The Jets have no such concerns. They attribute Rodgers’ down 2022 to a thumb injury suffered early in the season against the Giants (Week 5). That very well might be the case. Camp is a chance for Rodgers to show all that he very much still is the same player he used to be.