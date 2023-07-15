3 questions Giants must answer during 2023 NFL training camp

/ Giants QB Daniel Jones

Here are three questions the Giants must answer when they report for training camp this year, not including the Saquon Barkley situation, which might be resolved by Monday...

1. Will a young receiver step up to lead the pack?

The Giants needed weapons for Daniel Jones. Specifically, a No. 1 receiver. The problem was that there wasn’t a No. 1 receiver available in free agency, no great option on the trade block, and the Giants weren’t in a position to draft one in the first round.

So, GM Joe Schoen got creative. He traded for tight end Darren Waller, signed a player with upside in Parris Campbell, and drafted Jalin Hyatt. It’s clear the Giants passing attack will go through Waller, but it would be ideal if a receiver stepped up for New York to be Jones’ go-to guy.

2. Is there enough on the offensive line?

Andrew Thomas is among the best left tackles in the NFL. The Giants expect Evan Neal to follow in his footsteps. The concerns up front are on the inside. Specifically, the guard position. The Giants really don’t have much there. It figures to be an open competition between Ben Bredeson, Joshua Ezeudu, Mark Glowinski and Shane Lemieux. The problem is that all of those players struggled mightily a year ago.

The strength of Thomas and Neal, along with the assumed stabilization provided by center John Michael Schmitz, might allow the Giants to mask those concerns. They won’t have to worry about masking if someone can step up this summer, though.

Daniel Jones / Jeffrey Becker - USA TODAY Sports

3. Will Daniel Jones take the next step as a quarterback?

Re-signing Jones was really the only move for Schoen. He was better than any option in free agency and the Giants weren’t in a spot to select a quarterback in the NFL Draft. Schoen knew this. Jones knew this. That’s why, for the most part, Jones got the contract he desired — four years, $160 million.

Jones did earn the payday with a really impressive 2022. He set personal bests in record as a starter (9-6-1), completion percentage (67.2), passing yards (3,205), rushing yards (708) and rushing touchdowns. He threw a career-low five interceptions and was at his best in the Giants' playoff victory over the Vikings (24 of 35, 301 yards, two touchdowns, 78 rushing yards).

New York spent this offseason surrounding Jones with more talent. He still lacks a legitimate No. 1 receiver, but there’s a lot of potential there in Campbell and Hyatt. Wan’Dale Robinson should be back and healthy. Then there’s Waller.

Now the Giants need Jones’ play to reach a completely different level. He was good last year. It was hard for him to be much better because of his supporting cast. Now, though, the Giants are paying him to be great.

If Jones can do that, then maybe the Giants will find themselves back in the playoffs and advancing quite a bit further.